Final Fantasy VII Remake Getting a Bunch of New Figures from Square Enix

Square Enix has revealed a bunch of new Final Fantasy VII Remake figures that are going to be released next year.

Square Enix has revealed a bunch of new Final Fantasy VII Remake figures that are going to be released as part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII.

We start with a new figure portraying Cloud from the Statics Arts brand, which means that it’s not an action figure and it’s sculpted in a static pose.

It’s priced at 19,580 yen which translates roughly into $145 and it’ll be released on July 29, 2023.

The next is from the Play Arts Kai brand, which means it’s an action figure, and portrays Roche.

You can pre-order it for 19,580 yen (again, it’s about $145). It will also release on July 29, 2023

You can check out what he looks like below.

We also get another version of Roche including his bike, still from the Play Arts Kai brand.

The price for the pre-order is 49,280 yen, and yes, that’s a whopping $365. The release date is August 26, 2023.

You can check out a bunch of images below.

Going down Shinra’s hierarchy, we find the Play Arts Kai action figure of a Bike Guard, including the bike.

Despite the fact that the character isn’t exactly super-prominent, this will also cost you 49,280 yen ($365) for the pre-order.

You can check him out below. The release window is September 30, 2023.

Last, but not least (ok, he’s technically least), you can pre-order a normal Shinra guard from the Play Arts Kai brand of action figures.

It’ll cost 19,580 yen ( $145) and will be released on October 28. 2023.

You can check it out in the gallery.

If you’re interested in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is available for PS5, you can read our review. You can also read about the expanded version “Intergrade” that marked the debut of the beloved game on PS5 and PC.

Just a couple of days ago, we saw the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (which is Part 2 of the remake) and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.