Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Livestream Will Air Next Week: “Please Be Excited”

Today Square Enix announced that a celebration livestream to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII will air next week.

Today Square Enix announced that a celebration livestream to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII will air next week.

To be precise, the broadcast will debut on Friday, June 17th at 3:00 pm PDT, 6:00 pm EDT, 11:00 pm BST, and midnight CEST, depending on where you live.

It’ll air on Twitch and YouTube and it’ll last only ten minutes. Yet, the message mentions to “please be excited.” Veteran Final Fantasy fans will likely recognize the wording.

According to a message from Tetsuya Nomura himself, the livestream will be short and sweet, with a lot of information packed it, so perhaps the “please be excited” messaging will live beyond its memetic value.

You can find the message below and make of it what you will.

“We will be streaming “FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration”. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling” – Tetsuya Nomura #FFVII25th #FF7R #FF7FS — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

You can also find the YouTube embed below, in case you want to follow along. Of course, all relevant news will be reported here on Twinfinite for your perusal.

A while ago, when the Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary logo was revealed, Yoshinori Kitase himself mentioned that we may hear about the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake this year, so hoping for news next week isn’t completely out of the question.

In case you’re wondering, the Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available on PS4, PS5, and PC (with its Intergrade incarnation available only for PS5 and PC).