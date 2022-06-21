F1 22 Gets More Authentic With PS5 DualSense Features

With F1 22 set to arrive at the starting line this coming July 1, fans who have been lapping up all of the content about the underlying systems and content coming to the racer have one more reason to be excited if they are playing on the PS5. Thanks to the DualSense, would-be racers will be enjoying an even more authentic driving experience as detailed on the PlayStation Blog.

The haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers of the DualSense are the stars of the show, and as Senior Game Designer Steven Embling shares, it is all about immersing you into the game.

“Through utilizing the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptics, the feeling of both collisions and surfaces has been greatly enhanced. It gives the ability to communicate individual chunks of surface debris and creates a far more immersive experience to represent the car on a particular part of the track,”

That added information is directional as well, so if you are on the kerb on either side of the car, you will be able to feel it from the right direction in F1 22.

As for the adaptive triggers, they will attach “the amount of resistance directly to slip ratios of the tyres,” which means that “when your car ‘locks up’ under braking, the amount of resistance through the brake trigger increases, resulting in a more immersive connection with the car.”

“Likewise, when wheelspin occurs the resistance of the accelerator trigger is increased. A subtle difference to the resting resistance of the accelerator and brake triggers has also been applied to simulate the difference in pressure needed to fully depress the brake vs accelerator pedals in a real-life F1 car,”

The DualSense controller speaker will also come in handy during races in F1 22, as players will be able to hear their race engineer giving advice, feeding them vital information, and help track the important data that can propel them to victory.

It is great to see games taking full advantage of the technology present in the different consoles. Those on PC or the Xbox side of things can still enjoy the racing goodness, of course, but for PS5 players, the utilization of the DualSense will hopefully elevate things to a whole new level when F1 22 arrives on July 1.