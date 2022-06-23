F1 22 Gets Licensed Soundtrack, a First for the Series, Featuring Diplo, Charli XCX, & More

Whether you are casually racing around the track or putting the pedal to the metal trying to vie for pole position, chances are, sound is going to be an important aspect of the F1 22 experience. And with Codemasters now a part of the EA family, we can count an official licensed soundtrack as part of the package for F1 22.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, there will be a custom soundtrack accompanying players when they are in between races. “Charli XCX, Meduza, Diplo, Jacknife & The Bloody Beetroots, and BRUX ft Kimbra headline a heart-racing soundtrack comprised of 33 global artists who pioneer the electric dance genre, reflecting cultures from the Miami beaches to the narrow streets of Monaco,” the press release stated.

For Steve Schnur, President of Music at Electronic Arts, the official soundtrack is meant to help enhance the excitement when it comes to racing for players.

“We wanted the very first EA SPORTS F1 soundtrack to heighten the rush players can experience from the pinnacle of motorsports. The 33 artists from 13 nations represent the defining talents of Electronic music, reflect the new era of Formula 1, and deliver a soundtrack that accelerates through the curves via the diversity, velocity and unpredictability of unrivalled collaborations.”

The full in-game F1 22 soundtrack includes:

Alesso & Marshmello ft. James Bay – Chasing Stars (VIP Extended Mix)

Bob Moses -Broken Belief

BRUX ft. Kimbra – Take (Pat Lok Remix)

CHAII & Party Favor – Oh Nah Yeah

Chapter & Verse ft. Yasmin Jane – Take Control

Charli XCX – Good Ones (THAT KIND Remix)

Charli XCX – Used To Know Me

Chase & Status ft. Ethan Holt – Hold Your Ground

Cheat Codes ft. Icona Pop – Payback

Chris Lake, NPC -A Dr** From God

CMD/CTRL – No Stress

Danny L Harle & DJ Danny – On A Mountain (Flume Remix)

deadmau5 & Wolfgang Gartner – Channel 43

Diplo & TSHA ft. Kareen Lomax – Let You Go

Diplo, Damian Lazarus ft. Jungle – Don’t Be Afraid

Eartheater – Scripture

Grafix ft. Reiki Ruawai – Somewhere

Habstrakt ft. KARRA – Ice Cold

Jacknife & The Bloody Beetroots – Jericho

Joe Turner – Forever

Kavinsky ft. Cautious Clay – Renegade

KREAM & Millean. ft. Bemendé – What You’ve Done To Me

LP Giobbi ft. Kaleena Zanders – Carry Us

Mall Grab – Breathing

Meduza ft. Hozier – Tell It To My Heart

NGHTMRE, Zeds Dead, Tori Levett – Shady Intentions

NOISY – All Of U

Öwnboss & Sevek – Move Your Body

Party Favor – Too Much

RL Grime & Baauer – Fallaway

Sassy 009 – Blue Racecar

SONIKKU – Lifestyle

WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet – Hold Up

Players looking forward to the soundtrack in F1 22 can listen ahead of time through Spotify or Apple Music. In addition to a banging soundtrack, F1 22 will bring an increased level of immersion thanks to the PS5’s DualSense controller, while the improved underlying physics and handling systems will deliver a more authentic racing experience.

