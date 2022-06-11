China Hero Project game Evotinction Coming on PC, PS5, & PS4 Next Year; New Trailer Released

If you’re familiar with Sony’s China Hero Project, you’re possibly familiar with Evotinction, the game by Spikewave Games revealed in 2019.

If you’re familiar with Sony’s China Hero Project, you’re possibly familiar with Evotinction, the game by Spikewave Games that was revealed in 2019.

The developer, alongside publisher Astrolabe Games, announced that the game is now slated for a spring 2023 release on PS5, PS4, and PC.

The game is set in the near future in a remote research facility named HERE. You play as Dr. Liu as he infiltrates the facility to face a rogue AI that has started to attach humans and ultimately save mankind.

Alongside the announcement, we also get a trailer, which you can enjoy below.

Here’s how the developer describes the game officially: