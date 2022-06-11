China Hero Project game Evotinction Coming on PC, PS5, & PS4 Next Year; New Trailer Released
If you’re familiar with Sony’s China Hero Project, you’re possibly familiar with Evotinction, the game by Spikewave Games that was revealed in 2019.
The developer, alongside publisher Astrolabe Games, announced that the game is now slated for a spring 2023 release on PS5, PS4, and PC.
The game is set in the near future in a remote research facility named HERE. You play as Dr. Liu as he infiltrates the facility to face a rogue AI that has started to attach humans and ultimately save mankind.
Alongside the announcement, we also get a trailer, which you can enjoy below.
Here’s how the developer describes the game officially:
“A virus of unknown origin invaded the network of an isolated, self-sustained research facility and community named HERE.
Inevitably, the core unit of the highly-advanced AI system that runs the facility got infected.
As a result, those harmless service robots went out of control and started to attack humans.
Dr. Liu, Head of R&D at HERE and one of the designers of the system, decided to go back into this lost facility to search for possible survivors while attempting to identify and fix the underlying issue.
A one-man infiltration into an AI-controlled rampart.
Utilize the kaleidoscopic hacking skills the doctor masters to cope with adversaries.
Disable the security system remotely, rewrite IFF IDs, or manipulate rogue AI’s behaviour…..
Do what you can to avoid any unnecessary encounters.
Make your way in stealthily and neutralize all threats one by one.
Go deep into the heart of the facility to face the core crisis!
“Genie” – those everyday service robots will be your most common opponents.
Each of those service robots has its routine patrol, and the AI system behind their behaviours also coordinates the efforts of those robots to maximize their efficiency.
In addition, the doctor will encounter certain killer robots specially-designed to neutralize any threats to the core system as he gets deeper into the facility.
Could this all be attributed to the infected AI?
Or there might be other unknown causes hidden behind?
All will be eventually revealed along with the doctor’s investigation…
Not your traditional protagonist, Dr. Liu, an ordinary researcher who had absolutely zero combat training, will have to infiltrate the facility on his own.
Not a specialist in melee combat, nor a slick gunslinger, the doctor is just an average joe when it comes to “combat”.
However, as a tech-savvy researcher, he is able to hack, disrupt, and manipulate all these rogue AIs to guide himself through this dangerous automated facility.
Long-range Signal Disrupting, Radio & Electromagnetic Jamming, Hologram Illusion, Malware Implant, System Takeover, IFF Spoofing……
Make use of the doctor’s full arsenal of gadgets to hack a way inside and out!”