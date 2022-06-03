Devolver Direct 2022 Brings Chaos to Summer Games Fest Next Week

Today, Devolver Digital has just unveiled its marketing countdown to marketing for the Summer Games Fest. As with all of their past shows, you can expect a lot of hilarious chaos from the publisher/developer when they air their direct next Thursday, June 9 at 3PM PT.

You can check out a teaser for yourself right down below.

For anyone that has never witnessed a Devolver Digital direct, then just be prepared for a smattering of comedy and new games. In past directs, the company has poked a lot of fun at cliches and troupes that are known to video game presentations, while also throwing in a lot of weird skits and blood for the fun of it.

So far, these are the list of games that could show up on the show:

Terra Nil

Card Shark

Wizard With a Gun

Demon Throttle

Cult of Lamb

McPixel 3

Return to Monkey Island

Gunbrella

Eitr

Paradise Never

The Talos Principle 2

Only time will tell as to what chaotic and memorable skits and new games we will be seeing this year, so be sure to come back and check it out for yourself next week when the Devolver Direct is set to air. In the meantime, we’ve also got plenty of other content related to them down below, including lots of features, news, and quizzes that you’ll surely love.

Related Posts