Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour Revealed With Gameplay Trailer; Coming June 9
Today Electronic Arts revealed the first gameplay of Battlefield 2042’s Season 1, dubbed “Zero Hour, which is coming soon.
Today Electronic Arts revealed the first gameplay of Battlefield 2042’s Season 1, dubbed “Zero Hour.“
We get to see the new map titled “Exposure,” the new Polish operator Ewelina Lis, the new battle pass, new vehicles (including the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal), and weapons.
The new season debuts on June 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
You can check out the trailer below.
Here’s what the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 entails:
EXPLORE THE EXPOSURE MAP
Head to the Canadian Rockies and traverse the extreme vertical terrain. Ground-to-air combat as well as tight infantry fights await.
NEW SPECIALIST EVELINA LIS
A true anti-vehicle expert, Ewelina Lis was born in Gdansk and got recruited into Poland’s elite special force (GROM) at age 21. Committed and earnest, Lis is a defiant, honour-bound warrior who can overcome any obstacle (or blow it to pieces.)
NEW HARDWARE
Utilize hi-tech gear like the Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow and the BSV-M Marksman Rifle to lead your squad to victory. Pilot the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal stealth gunships or provide extra cover by laying down a wall of smoke using the Smoke Grenade Launcher.
ZERO HOUR BATTLE PASS
Play through 100 tiers in the Season 1 Battle Pass to unlock Free and Premium content. Free tiers give access to the new Specialist (Lis), Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, and more. Completing Premium tiers unlocks Skins, BFC, Player Card Backgrounds, Weapon Charms, Takedowns, and more.