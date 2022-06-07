Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour Revealed With Gameplay Trailer; Coming June 9

Today Electronic Arts revealed the first gameplay of Battlefield 2042’s Season 1, dubbed “Zero Hour, which is coming soon.

We get to see the new map titled “Exposure,” the new Polish operator Ewelina Lis, the new battle pass, new vehicles (including the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal), and weapons.

The new season debuts on June 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

You can check out the trailer below.

Here’s what the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 entails: