Battlefield 2042 Developers Discuss Season 1 & Beyond in New Video: Changes to Maps, Gameplay, & More

Today EA released an extensive video in which the developers of Battlefield 2042 explained the some of the changes that we can expect with the launch of Season 1 and beyond.

We learn some hints about the new map coming with the new season, which will come in early June, which will have “a lot of verticality,” followed by a look at the changes that will come to the Kaleidoscope map.

We also get to see a bit further in the future with the renewed Renewal (pun fully intended), which will come in Season 2.

Breakthrough will be dropped to 64 players to improve the gameplay experience, while Hazard Zone won’t be included for upcoming maps that will be added with the seasons.

A lot of changes are coming to specialists including new visuals and animations. Gameplay changes are also coming but the team isn’t ready to share their plans about that right now.

Traversal will get some “big updates” in July, including new movement animations that feel more natural.

PC players will be happy to learn that DICE expects to keep pushing with performance improvements with Season 1.

The roadmap ahead includes four seasons, four new specialists, four battle passes, new locations, new weekly missions, new weekly rotations, and new in-game store items.

Battlefield 2042 is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.