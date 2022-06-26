Azur Lane Getting Illustrious, Centaur, & Hermione Figures

Azur Lane fans who also love figures have three new pre-orders available to choose from, portraying three beloved shipgirls.

The first is Centaur, light carrier originally designed by popular illustrator Tony Taka.

She’s portrayed in her Sprightly Spring Wind costume and she’s made by Flare.

You can pre-order her on AmiAmi for 24,980 yen, which approximately translates into $185.

Her prototype is sculpted by Ryo Hashimoto and painted by Emi Hoshina, and she’s approximately 260mm tall. The lead time is a full year, as she’ll be released in June 2023.

The second figure portrays Hermione in her Pure White Holiday swimsuit.

The figure is by Union Creative and you can pre-order her on AmiAmi for 20,900, which approximately translates into $155.

Her prototype is sculpted by Akabeko and painted by Kimura, and she’s approximately 255mm tall.

The release window is December 2022.

The third figure portrays Illustrious in her Maiden Lily’s Radiance dress.

She’s by Questioners and she’s available for pre-order at AmiAmi for 25,900 yen, which approximately translates into $192.

The prototype is sculpted by Deira and painted by Hiroshi Michikawa for 247mm of height. The release window is in June 2023.

You can see them all in the gallery below.

Image Source: Flare, Union Creative, & Questioners

If you’re unfamiliar with Azur Lane, it’s is a free-to-play mobile horizontal scrolling shooter/RPG hybrid currently available for iOS and Android.