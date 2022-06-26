Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms Shows New Gameplay Ahead of Early Access Release
Gamera Interactive released a new gameplay video of its upcoming classic-style action RPG Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms.
The video shows the first twelve minutes of gameplay starring the dwarven champion from Karak-Hohn.
We get to see the game’s stylish environments, the world map, and the interesting combat system that appears to be quite deep.
The game will release in early access on Steam and GoG.com on June 30, so we’ll soon get our hands on it ourselves.
Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms promises “a unique, hardcore combat system,” deep customization, four playable races (humans, elves, dwarfs, and orcs), over 40 houses and clans to fight for each with their own backstory, and 12 companions that can join the player in their journey.
Here’s how the developer describes the world.
“Alaloth is a dark god who turned on his pantheon and came to the mortal realms. There he lies imprisoned in the Valley of Storms, where the four great kingdoms of humans, orcs, elves, and dwarves intersect. From the Valley’s heart, he spreads evil throughout the kingdoms, determined to extinguish any light of hope for all who call this world home.
Storms, monsters, plagues, strife, and great dragons beset the land – it will require strength and courage to defeat Alaloth in his prison.
The world of Alaloth is comprised of four vast territories. To the northwest lies The Goldwood Forest and The Republic of Larastir with elves keeping the secrets of the gods safe. To the northeast are the mountains named The Fangs of Kemot, home to dwarves that inhabit this great rocky territory: Karak-Hohn. To the southwest, you will discover the wastelands, the Desolation of Baga, where orcs rule. In the southeast humans brought civilization to an age of gold with a huge bay area of cities, merchants, and prosperous growth: The Blessed Kingdom of Edherest.”