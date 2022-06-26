Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms Shows New Gameplay Ahead of Early Access Release

Gamera Interactive released a new gameplay video of its upcoming classic-style action RPG Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms.

The video shows the first twelve minutes of gameplay starring the dwarven champion from Karak-Hohn.

We get to see the game’s stylish environments, the world map, and the interesting combat system that appears to be quite deep.

The game will release in early access on Steam and GoG.com on June 30, so we’ll soon get our hands on it ourselves.

Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms promises “a unique, hardcore combat system,” deep customization, four playable races (humans, elves, dwarfs, and orcs), over 40 houses and clans to fight for each with their own backstory, and 12 companions that can join the player in their journey.

Here’s how the developer describes the world.