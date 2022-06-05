Adventure Academia Announced for PS4, Switch, & PC; Class of Heroes 2 Getting a Remaster

Today Acquire announced a brand new game set in the Class of Heroes world, Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent.

The game is a strategy RPG and will release in Japan for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 7. It will also release in the west but the western release is just marked as “coming soon.”

On top of the new game, the Akihabara-based developer announced that it will release a remaster for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out a trailer, the first screenshots, and an official description of Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent below.