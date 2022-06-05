Adventure Academia Announced for PS4, Switch, & PC; Class of Heroes 2 Getting a Remaster
Today Acquire announced a brand new game set in the Class of Heroes world, Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent.
The game is a strategy RPG and will release in Japan for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 7. It will also release in the west but the western release is just marked as “coming soon.”
On top of the new game, the Akihabara-based developer announced that it will release a remaster for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
You can check out a trailer, the first screenshots, and an official description of Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent below.
Pick them up by pinching them, deploy them on the field, and the let the battle commence!
Use markers to tactically guide your student soldiers in real time!
Uh oh! Backed into a corner by a deadly attack? Just pinch your students out of harm’s way!
Each stage features gargantuan boss monsters with varying abilities and attacks! You’ll have to guide your party properly… Or face being wiped out!
An Edgy… Master Artist… Mentally Weak… Dwarf?!
Choose your students! With ten races and over eighty different personality traits to mix and match with, you’ll have a unique squad in no time!
Story
The Continent of Pedra, home to four nations, is in the midst of a serious crisis. The entire island is slowly transforming into a labyrinthine dungeon, and monsters are roaming the lands…
Cue our charming protagonist, Alex, who sets out on a journey in search of his missing father.
Using the Ruler Orb, a tactical artifact passed down in his family for generations, Alex has the ability to command others on the battlefield.
With his childhood friend Citrin in tow, along with his dorky advisor Lazuli, he seeks to find the truth behind the anomalies that threaten all the people of Pedra.