Yakuza’s Goro Majima Gets His Own Perfume Line in Japan Just in Time for His Birthday

Who doesn’t love the Yakuza series’ craziest character Goro Majima? Today (it’s already May 14 in Japan) is his birthday, and Japan is celebrating.

To be specific, a brand new pair of perfumes has been made available at the popular Don Quijote retail stores, inspired by Majima himself.

They’re named “Calm Musk” and “Mad Floral” and they’re obviously inspired by the two contrasting sides of Majima’s personality. They’re also based on the character’s image from Yakuza 0 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Each 50 ml bottle of perfume costs 3,300 yen (approximately $25) and they come decorated with Majima’s tattoos.

You can also purchase them both together in a “Luxury Limited Edition” costing 6,600 yen (approximately $50) that comes with a bonus aroma stone carved with the Majima family crest.

Below you can see pictures of all the items and likely bemoan the fact that you don’t live in Japan, given that there’s no word of a release in the west, which is most unlikely.

On the other hand, if you do lie in Japan, you’re likely already running to the closest Don Quijote, so I should probably end this article here.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is currently available fpr PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Yakuza 0 is available for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and PC.