NieR: Automata, Genshin Impact, Kirby, Hades, & More; Many Video Game Figures Revealed at WonHobby Gallery

Good Smile Company hosted an event in Akihabara, Tokyo, showcasing upcoming figures. As usual, plenty were related to video games.

Earlier this morning, Good Smile Company hosted its WonHobby Gallery 2022 Spring in Akihabara, Tokyo, showcasing upcoming figures from its affiliated brands. As usual, plenty were related to video games.

The pictures below were provided by the popular retailer AmiAmi on Twitter.

We start with a look at brand new announcements including Zhongli and Raiden Shogun Nendoroids from Genshin Impact, another portraying Pretender/Oberon from Fate/Grand Order, Megaera from Hades, Sophie from Atelier Sophie 2, and a few inevitable ones from Uma Musume: Pretty Derby.

Mass Effect fans will love to see FemShep (female commander Shepard) and Garrus from the affordable Popup Parade line.

We then move on to figures that had prototypes on display.

As usual, some of the prototypes are presented unpainted as that stage of production has not been completed just yet. Of course, they will be painted before they are released.

NieR: Automata

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Senran Kagura

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon

Hyperdimension Neptunia

Danganronpa

Kirby

Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Extella Link

Girls’ Frontline

Princess Connect! Re:Dive

Hades

Shovel Knight

LittleBigPlanet

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

As usual, these figure should go up for pre-order over the next few weeks and months, so you can expect to see dedicated articles popping up when they do.