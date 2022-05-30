Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown x Tekken 7 Crossover DLC Coming This Week

Today Sega announced that the Tekken 7 Collaboration Pack DLC for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is coming soon.

To be precise, it will be released on the PSN on June 1, 2022.

It’ll include 19 costumes that will turn the Virtua Fighter protagonists into their Tekken 7 counterparts, on top of 20 tracks from Bandai Namco’s popular fighting game.

If you’re unfamiliar with Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (which is currently available for PS4), here’s an official description.

The legendary fighting series returns with Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter, now featuring gorgeous HD graphics, new online features, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like “Arcade” or “Rank Match,” create your own custom online tournaments with up to 16 friends, or learn from the best with the new “Spectator Mode.” Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

Features:

• Custom Combatants: Enter the ring with one of the 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and character items

• The Full Experience: Experience the pinnacle of the Virtua Fighter experience as you play your favorite classic modes like “Rank Match”, “Arcade”, “Training”, and “Versus”.

• Crush the Competition: Take on all challengers as you compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including “Tournaments” and “League.”

• The Ultimate Remaster: Play classic VF5 in glorious HD with updated character models, stages, and cinematics.