New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Patch Improves Performance & Adds Battle Simulator

When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was first revealed to fans all over the world, the reception was mixed, to say the least. However, as more got into the Souls-like nature of the game, it proved that the Final Fantasy franchise could easily extend beyond its JRPG roots into something more. To make sure that players are getting the best experience out of the game, a new patch for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has arrived from Team Ninja and Square Enix.

Players can expect improvements to be made to the performance of the game, as well as the overall visuals. In addition, certain gameplay tweaks have been implemented to optimize the experience. Lastly, you will now be able to test out new jobs and weapon types thanks to a new battle simulator.

Now you can get yourself more prepared for Chaos difficulty and get familiar with your best builds. Otherwise, there is always online co-op to help even the odds.

Here are the full 1.04 patch notes for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin:

Adjustments:

• Anti-aliasing algorithms have been adjusted to mitigate the occurrence of “jaggies.”

*Similar adjustments for Xbox One to be implemented at a later date.

Added Functionality:

• The side mission “Battle Simulator” has been added to the “???” location in the south of Cornelia. This side mission can be used to try out jobs, equipment, and abilities you have obtained.

• A feature to adjust the display of ally effects has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to hide certain visual effects of allies.

• A “Confirm Equipment Optimization” category has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to enable a confirmation screen before implementing the set determined by Optimize Equipment.

• An “Ally Battle Sets Only” category has been added to Optimize Equipment in System Settings.

Adjustments:

• The amount of anima crystals that can be acquired in CHAOS difficulty missions has been adjusted.

• The inventory limit for crafting materials, anima shards, and anima crystals has been revised to 9,999.

• Follow-up attacks after using soul shield are now directed at the lock-on target.

• Models for hair and fur associated with important characters have been revised to improve performance.

• Cubes have been added to the following side missions:

• Ebon Memories: The Tragic Cynic

• Ebon Memories: The Truthseeker

• Ebon Memories: The Yearner

• Ebon Memories: The Power-Hungry

• Ebon Memories: The Guided

• Visibility has been improved within the “???” field location north of the Chaos Shrine.

• When entering a room during multiplayer and the mission could not be joined due to reasons such as the host being engaged in a boss battle, the mission can now be joined automatically after finishing preparations.

Resolved Issues:

• Other various bug fixes.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC and consoles.

