Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Details New Kvaris Area, Features, Updates & More In New Video
Today Sega revealed content and events coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis over the month of June.
Today Sega revealed content and events coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis over the month of June.
We start with the large-scale Frozen “Resolution” update that will bring the new and wintery area named Kvaris on June 8 alongside plenty of content, enemies, quests, an increase of the level cap to 60, new skills, and much more.
You’ll also be able to purchase ridiculously overpriced outfits within the Kvaris Pack for $19.99 each.
June 15 will bring new enemies that will appear in the Raijord Gorge areas of Kvaris and new items for the SG scratch tickets, while June 22 will see the release of an upgraded Dark Falz interception quest and the inevitable AC Scratch ticket.
You can see all the new content below.
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is currently available for Xbox and PC in the west and for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming in Japan.
Recently, we learned that the game has passed 9 million registered users.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s what it’s all about.
- Free to play!
- Huge wide-open battlefield environments! Explore a whole new world featuring broad, expansive playfields filled with ferocious enemies waiting for you and your team. Traverse wide-open environments, speed and soar across the giant landscape and skies with new special abilities. Transitioning into a new area is as simple as walking into it — no loading screens.
- Enhanced character models! Create your identity with any character you can imagine in PSO2:NGS using the powerful creation engine. Adjust every imaginable characteristic to create your one-of-a-kind avatar.
- Redesigned graphics engine! Witness lush environments, amazingly detailed player characters, and monstrous foes in razor-sharp resolution. Watch spectacular new lighting and particle effects as weapons clash with armor. See the world as you’ve never seen it before.
- New multi-weapon system and abilities! Combine 2 types of weapons for smoother weapon switching. Battle at lightning speed using a variety of weapons and techniques.
- Connects with PSO2! Move easily in-game between PSO2:NGS and PSO2.
- Cross-platform! PC and Xbox One players can play together side by side.