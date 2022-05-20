Obi-Wan Kenobi Arrives in Fortnite Next Week to Promote His New Show

Today, Epic Games revealed that the famous Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, would be arriving in Fortnite next week as a playable character. To be exact, he’ll be available on the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26 at 8 PM ET.

While it’s a bit too late for the promotion to be in tandem with May the Fourth be With You, the Star Wars character’s appearance lines up perfectly with the release of his new Disney+ show, titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, which releases the day after on May 27, 2022.

In an official blog post revealing the announcement, Epic games detailed all of the other intergalactic items that will be available in the Item Shop alongside the new outfit. Check them out below:

Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.

(included with the Outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet. Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe: An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age.

An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age. Jedi Interceptor Glider : Your new fighter has arrived.

: Your new fighter has arrived. Obi-Wan’s Message Emote: An important transmission…

These items are available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. This bundle also includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen.

The last bit of news from the reveal also unveiled that players will be able to compete in the Battle Royale Duos Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on Sunday, May 22 for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. You can see the match placement requirements on the website.

