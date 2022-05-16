MultiVersus Cinematic Trailer Shows Batman, Superman, Iron Giant, Tasmanian Devil, & Many More in Action

Today Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Games released the cinematic trailer of its upcoming Smash Bros.-style crossover fighting game MultiVersus.

The trailer showcases plenty of popular Warner Bros. characters including Batman, Superman, Iron Giant, Tasmanian Devil, Bugs Bunny, Jake the Dog, Shaggy Rogers, Harley Quinn, and more.

You can watch it below, while we wait for the closed alpha to begin later this week.

MultiVersus will be free-to-play with the obvious optional microtransactions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, here’s an official description: