MultiVersus Cinematic Trailer Shows Batman, Superman, Iron Giant, Tasmanian Devil, & Many More in Action
Today Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Games released the cinematic trailer of its upcoming Smash Bros.-style crossover fighting game MultiVersus.
The trailer showcases plenty of popular Warner Bros. characters including Batman, Superman, Iron Giant, Tasmanian Devil, Bugs Bunny, Jake the Dog, Shaggy Rogers, Harley Quinn, and more.
You can watch it below, while we wait for the closed alpha to begin later this week.
MultiVersus will be free-to-play with the obvious optional microtransactions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
If you’re unfamiliar with it, here’s an official description:
In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.
Characters
Choose from Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Finn the Human, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Jake the Dog, Garnet, Superman, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.
Maps
Play on various Maps from our characters’ legendary worlds, including Batman’s Batcave and Jake and Finn’s Treefort, and more.
Cross-Platform
Defend the Multiverse with your friends anywhere, anytime on all available platforms. This includes full cross-platform play and progression
Modes
Play our innovative 2v2 co-op-focused experience or the intense 1v1 and 4-Player Free For All. You can also refine your skills in training mode or put your skills to the ultimate test in Ranked Competitive. MultiVersus supports online and local play.
Customization
Every character will feature its own customizable perk loadout that will change the way you play and how you synergize with your teammates.
Competitive
MultiVersus boasts an intense competitive experience with dedicated servers for seamless online gameplay.
A Growing Multiverse
MultiVersus is regularly updated with new characters, stages, modes, in-game events, skins and more.