Lost Epic Leaving Early Access & Getting PS5 & PS4 Release in July

Today Team Earth Wars announced that its beautiful 2D side-scrolling action RPG Lost Epic will soon leave early access and land on consoles at the same time.

To be precise, we learn that the full version of the game will launch on PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on July 28.

On top of that, if you already have the game on Steam, the early access version received another big update yesterday.

You can check out trailers for both the full release and the update below.

If you’re not familiar with Lost Epic, you can read an official description below, alongside an overview on the content that will come at release.

“Step into the land of Sanctum as the God Slayer and defend humanity from divine tormentors. Unleash mystical powers alongside stalwart allies, including NPCs and summoning other heroes playing LOST EPIC in the quest to defeat the Pantheon of Six. Engage in fierce 2D combat using weapons and their Divine Skills. Level up deeply-customizable characters through an expansive skill tree. Craft items and enchantments to strike fear into the hearts of the devilish deities. Available starting today in Steam Early Access, explore the most dangerous world to date: the dark Abyss. Defeat new bosses Cecilia and The Ruling King to obtain the Eyes of God. Use them to peer through the mists to discover previously unseen paths in pre-existing areas and find the final world of LOST EPIC. These mysterious depths host three difficult new foes: the God of Everlasting Darkness, the Twin Gods, and the Ancient God itself. Use the Eyes of God to witness the world’s creation and speak with old Gods in the new Black Cat event. Wield the mighty Regalia, the chosen blade of The Ruling King.and coming in version 1.0,. Revisit Altu after defeating Cecilia for a new quest and receive new missions from other familiar NPCs. New features arriving at launch on all platforms include the Sky Spire, a new world with a mighty raid boss. Work together with other players, using new stamps to help communicate even across different languages to tackle this fearsome foe together — or find a way to solo her. Begin using the Staff, capable of materializing anima to aid in battle, or take up the Shield to bash through enemies or throw it at foes. Earn a new material to enhance weapons and items. Play as new characters from EARTH’s DAWN, and utilize new items to slay gods with powers from another world.”

We also get a comment from the developer: