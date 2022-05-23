Live A Live HD-2D Remake for Nintendo Switch Gets New English Trailers Showing Three of Its Stories

Square Enix and Nintendo released three new English trailers of its upcoming HD-2D remake of the classic JRPG Live A Live.

The trailers showcase three different adventures in time included in the game, The Near Future, The Wild West, and Twilight of Edo Japan, which see you playing respectively a boy with superpowers, a wandering bounty hunter, and a ninja.

It’s worth mentioning that the Near Future story has a brand new theme song performed by the prince of anime and tokusatsu songs Hironobu Kageyama.

You can check out all the videos below.

Live A Live releases for Nintendo Switch on July 22.

Below you can read an official description, and you can also watch the previous trailers.