Live A Live HD-2D Remake for Nintendo Switch Gets New English Trailers Showing Three of Its Stories
Square Enix and Nintendo released three new English trailers of its upcoming HD-2D remake of the classic JRPG Live A Live.
The trailers showcase three different adventures in time included in the game, The Near Future, The Wild West, and Twilight of Edo Japan, which see you playing respectively a boy with superpowers, a wandering bounty hunter, and a ninja.
It’s worth mentioning that the Near Future story has a brand new theme song performed by the prince of anime and tokusatsu songs Hironobu Kageyama.
You can check out all the videos below.
Live A Live releases for Nintendo Switch on July 22.
Below you can read an official description, and you can also watch the previous trailers.
“Previously unreleased outside of Japan, the RPG game LIVE A LIVE is releasing on the Nintendo Switch system in the HD-2D style!
Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon…?”