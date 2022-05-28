Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Biosyn Expansion Announced

Frontier Developments announced a new large-scale expansion for its dinosaur management game Jurassic World Evolution 2.

The Dominion Biosyn Expansion will release on all platforms on June 14, and it’s the biggest DLC yet for the game, including a new campaign inspired by the film Jurassic World Dominion.

Of course, it’ll come with new dinosaur species, including feathered dinosaurs.

You can check out the trailer and read an official description below.

NEW JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION CAMPAIGN Immerse yourself in a thrilling new campaign expanding on Jurassic World Dominion. Construct the Biosyn Genetics Research Compound using a range of new film-inspired buildings. Send scientists to retrieve amber-encased DNA, synthesise and incubate stunning new species, and observe their diverse behaviours. Team up with iconic characters from across the franchise as the story unfolds. NEW JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION CHAOS THEORY Play through a gripping new ‘what if’ scenario inspired by the epic events of Jurassic World Dominion and build your very own facility to house dinosaurs in an all-new Sierra Nevada environment featuring majestic pine forests, snowy hills and sweeping plains. Use the new dinosaur-wrangling mechanic to corral herds quickly and ensure their safety with new security measures. NEW GAMEPLAY FEATURES Dig deep into amber mines and unearth rare genomes to create feathered prehistoric species; develop your own sprawling research compound through multiple stages of construction; construct invisible fences to contain your dinosaurs, and move staff around your facility with the Biosyn Genetics Hyper Loop transport network. NEW PREHISTORIC SPECIES + SKINS Expand your park with four spectacular new prehistoric species. These include long-awaited feathered dinosaurs like the Therizinosaurus, and fierce carnivore the Pyroraptor. Alter existing fan favourites with six stunning new skins and two incredible new variants. New dinosaurs:

Therizinosaurus

Dimetrodon

Quetzalcoatlus

Dreadnoughtus (variant)

Giganotosaurus (variant)

Pyroraptor Cosmetic skins:

Dilophosaurus

Parasaurolophus

T.rex (feathered)

T.rex (scarred)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.