New Isonzo Video Shows How You Cut Barbed Wire While Under Fire

Blackmill Games and M2H revealed new videos of Isonzo, the upcoming FPS set in the trenches of World War I’s Italian front.

The video is brief but shows a staple of World War I, cutting barbed wire while under heavy fire.

It follows another couple of clips from a few weeks ago comparing the game’s environments to real life.

You can check it out below.

The game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, And Xbox One in summer 2022.

Below you can read how the game is officially described by the developers.