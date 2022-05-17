Final Fantasy XV Has Shipped 10 Million Copies, Square Enix Announces

Developer and publisher Square Enix has today announced that its 2016 RPG Final Fantasy XV has shipped 10 million copies since its launch on PS4 and Xbox One, and later, PC.

The news comes by way of a Tweet from its Japanese Final Fantasy channel:

Final Fantasy XV takes place in the fictional world of Eos, a land almost entirely dominated by the Niflheim, a malevolent force who seek control of the magical Crystal protected by the Lucian royal family. After Nifelheim attacks the family amid a peace negotiation, Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, embarks on a quest to rescue the Crystal and defeat Niflheim along with four of his buddies. The game’s opening chapters infamously begin with a somewhat bizarre road trip.

Twinfinite reviewed Final Fantasy XV way back in 2016 and thoroughly enjoyed it, scoring the game 4.5/5, with our then features editor Ishmail Romero concluding that “Final Fantasy XV was quite different from everything I had ever expected an entry to be, but it turned out to be exactly what I had been looking for.”

Since then, the game has undergone numerous updates and content expansions, including a VR spin-off called Monsters of the Deep.