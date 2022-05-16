Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Is Going Free-to-Play

Today Mediatonic and Devolver Digital announced that the super-popular battle-royale platformer Fall Guys is going free to play.

Just as the game launches on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 21 (including cross-play and cross-progression), it will also become free, with the traditional optional microtransactions. On top of that, a native PS5 version is also coming at the same time, alongside a launch on the Epic Games Store.

That being said, if you have purchased it on existing platforms (PS4 and Steam), you’ll get a legacy pack with goodies to reward your patronage.

You can check out the trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fall Guys, you can read an official description below.