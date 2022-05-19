Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch Gets First Trailer Showing Gameplay

Compile Heart released the first trailer and a gallery of screenshot of the new Fairy Fencer F tactical JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

Following the reveal made earlier today, Compile Heart released the first trailer and a gallery of screenshots and art of the new Fairy Fencer F tactical JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

The trailer showcases the first glimpse of gameplay mostly focusing on battles and in-battle cutscenes.

We also learn more about the game, including the return of the Fairyze system that lets your fairy characters accumulate their gauge and then use it to transform and boost their stats. They can also launch a special attack unique to each character.

The new element of the game is the Divas and their song called “Fairy Aria.” They can provide their allies with powerful buffs if they’re in range. If the effects of the arias of two enemy divas overlap, they will create a “Dramatic Resonance” zone. Their songs will mash together (which is also reflected in the music) and they’ll create a high-risk, high-reward area where your characters can receive both buffs from the allied Diva and debuffs from the enemy one, with their effects doubled.

We also get to see a treasure-hunting element that lets you explore the map to find rare equipment and even bonus battle stages.

You can check out the trailer and the images below.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.