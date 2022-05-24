Echoes of Mana Devs Clamp Down on Cheaters in New Bravers Arise Ranked Event

We saw the release of the new Bravers Arise PvE event in Echoes of Mana this week, allowing players to compete with each other to see who can nab the highest score in various fixed boss fights. The higher your rank, the better your rewards will be, and it certainly didn’t take long for the in-game cheaters to show up.

Over the past couple days, players have reported cheaters on the leaderboards, who are identified by their one-second clears on the game’s toughest boss fight –a feat that is practically impossible. Wright Flyer Studios have since taken to Twitter to announce that they’ll be taking action against cheaters going forward:

■Prohibited Activity Examples

– Sharing account info

– Using cheats or bots

– Taking advantage of in-game issues

– Engaging in RMT (Real Money Trading)

– Illegal activities

– Other activities we deem inappropriate — ECHOES of MANA (@EchoesOfManaEN) May 23, 2022

The developers have also gone on to state that accounts found engaging in prohibited activities will be banned without warning. For players who are still looking to climb the ranks in Bravers Arise, you should continue pushing your way up the leaderboards as it’s likely that the cheaters will be removed from the rankings before the event concludes.

Echoes of Mana is now available on mobile devices.

