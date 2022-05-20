Echoes of Mana to Get New Bravers Arise PvE Ranking Event & 4-Star Kevin Banner this Week

It’s been a little less than a month since the official launch of Echoes of Mana, but the developers certainly haven’t been letting up with the release of new events and banners. It’s just been announced that we’ll be seeing a new PvE ranking event on the 20th, titled Bravers Arise.

While we don’t have a ton of details on the event just yet, players can expect Awakening Orbs and the Daedalus Lance weapon to be part of the reward pool. The former is particularly important for players who are looking to bring their characters up to that level 100 threshold, as Awakening Orbs aren’t exactly easy to farm in-game.

The Bravers Arise event will challenge players with beating bosses without getting hit and clearing the encounter in a short amount of time to rack up as many points as possible.

We’ll also see the new The Beast Within banner on May 20, which has 4-star Kevin as the featured unit. Just like previous banners, this one will have increased drop rates for the featured character, which would be Kevin in this case.

Echoes of Mana is now available on mobile devices.

