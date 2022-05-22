Team Ladybug Releases 2D Shoot ’em Up Drainus, And it Looks Awesome

Today the prolific indie developer Team Ladybug released a brand new 2D Side Scrolling Shooting Game titled Drainus.

The game is available on PC via Steam with a 10% launch sale and it looks really great.

You may be familiar with Team Ladybug’s work via beloved Metroidvania games like Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth or Touhou Luna Nights, and from the initial impressions, it appears that we may have another hit here.

You can check out a two versions of the reveal trailer and an official description below.

The game features “Drainus”, an aircraft that can absorb any kind of energy. This makes it possible to absorb enemy attacks and fire it back at them, making it a game that even casual players who are not well-versed at shooting games can enjoy. The game has an “Easy” mode, a “Normal” mode, and a “Hard” mode that will satisfy even the hardcores out there. Beat the game to unlock two new game modes, allowing for a different experience than the first playthrough!

You can get 10% off during the launch sale, so be sure to be playing DRAINUS from day one.

This is a side-scrolling shooting game in which the player takes control of the “Drainus”, a ship that can absorb energy bullets, to take down the countless enemy ships zipping through space. Energy absorbed can be used to enhance the ship’s functions, such as adding new weapons.

Story

The Planet Halpax is located in the far reaches of space, suffering from the oppressive rule of the Kharlal Empire. One of the slaves residing there is battling an illness. He must return home to the faraway planet of Earth to be cured of the disease, known as “Planetary Compatibility Disorder”.

His daughter Irina, also a slave, is both devastated by her father’s illness and helpless to do anything about it.

At that moment, a humanoid named Ghenie, who looks strangely like a frog, appears and says, “I have come from 30 years in the future. A galactic war is about to break out, in which more than 5000 planets will be annihilated by the Kharlal Empire. I have come to this time period to stop that war and the oppressive rule of the Kharlal Empire. I need your help.”.

Why me? What can I do? Irina had no idea what was going on, but her father’s illness was worsening by the minute. With no time to hesitate and nowhere else to turn, she takes Gehnie’s green hand and sets off…

Now she has begun her journey into a universe filled with the armies of the Kharlal Empire, and her quest to reach her distant home planet while taking the Empire down once and for all.

Features

The “reflector”, which absorbs enemy bullets, is the most distinctive feature of this game. When activated, it absorbs enemy attacks for a certain period of time. Drainus will counterattack according to the amount of attacks absorbed.

Absorbed energy is also stored in a tank, which can be used to enhance various functions of Drainus.