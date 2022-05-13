The Callisto Protocol News Teased for Next Week With New Image of Monstrous Creature

Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield took to Twitter to tease upcoming news about the upcoming survival horror The Callisto Protocol.

We learn that we can expect news coming next week, and as a bonus, we even get a close-up image of what appears to be some sort of monster.

You can check out the post and the image below.

If you don’t already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a closeup of one of the creatures from our world class character team. They’re incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready! pic.twitter.com/u9xDxJ4CbC — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 13, 2022

The Callisto Protocol will be released at some time in 2022 for consoles and PC. Specific platforms (besides PC) have not yet been announced. You can check out the original trailer and an extended and uncensored version.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, this is how it was originally introduced:

“Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror. The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment.”

And here’s an introduction from Schofield himself: