Momosik Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

With some shrines in Zelda: TOTK, you can’t just walk in, complete a puzzle, and be on your way. The Momosik Shrine is a prime example of this. Not only are you looking for a crystal to open it, but bringing down a mighty enemy in the process. Let’s mark off another shrine by showing you how to solve the Momosik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Momosik Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Momosik Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be heading for Death Mountain. In fact, you’ll be heading inside a small portion of it.

The quickest way is by way of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. This gives you plenty of time and altitude to paraglide to the shrine.

Enter Death Mountain East Tunnel. The tunnel is west of Momosik Shrine, covered by a dark rock wall. Bomb Flowers work wonderfully here. Also, inside is hot enough to catch Link on fire, in which case heat-resistance elixirs and food are warranted, as well as Flamebreaker Armor. Bully another bubbulfrog. Lift a minecraft attached with a fan onto the track. Stop by the small cave on your way to the large platform ahead to retrieve a Bubbul Gem. Defeat Igneo Talus. Like the Usazum Shrine, you have no choice but to defeat a mini-boss for the crystal. Igneo Talus is too hot to touch, so use ice arrows, Splash Fruit, or attach an Ice Emitter to your shield—like I did—to cool it off. Climb on its back and whack the crystal until it’s dead. Attach the crystal to a minecraft, take your victory lap back to Momosik Shrine, and collect your rewards.

After all that, the Momosik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially solved. You’ve definitely earned that Light of Blessing for all your hard work. Don’t forget to upgrade your stamina and health after collecting four, but if you’re short one or two, use the links below to more shrine guides!

