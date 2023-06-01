Jinodok Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

On more than one occasion, you’ll come across a shrine in Tears of the Kingdom that doesn’t house a puzzle. Sounds great, right? The Jinodok Shrine is like this, but you’ll quickly realize gaining access to the dungeon was the puzzle the whole time. If you’re shrine hunting, here’s where to find and how to solve the Jinodok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jinodok Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Jinodok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to reach the sky islands above—specifically the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. The quickest way there is by launching yourself from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, located at coordinates ‘-0753, -1019, 0064.

Before you head out, it would be wise to have some stamina food or at least have access to Tulin’s avatar. There’s a fair bit of paragliding involved, especially at the start, so having some backup stamina is a must.

Reaching Jinodok Shrine. In the image, I’ve plotted the path you’ll be taking to reach the shrine on South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. You’ll come across large platforms, rockets, and flying machines necessary to hop from sky island to sky island. Interact with the Jinodok Shrine. This will initiate the side quest. You’re tasked with retrieving yet another shrine crystal, just like the Usazum Shrine. Use the Zonai gyro. With Ultrahand, you can manipulate the positioning of the gyro, subsequently moving the large stone structure in the process. Hold R and use the directional buttons to adjust the structure so that it bridges both sky islands.

With the Jinodok Shrine solved in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can simply head right inside and collect your Light of Blessing and snazzy Diamond. You’ve earned it! There are dozens more shrines out there, so use the links below to find more shrine guides.

