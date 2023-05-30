How to Upgrade Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like in Breath of the Wild, you can capture all kinds of horses during your adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although most horses only have average stats that are less than satisfactory, you can actually improve their traits by visiting an NPC. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to upgrade your horses in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Horse Upgrade Guide

You can improve your horses’ traits by visiting the Horse God Malanya in the northeastern part of Hyrule. You can find this Great Fairy by traveling north from the East Akkala Stable or the Jochi-iu shrine and passing through Bloodleaf Lake.

Like other Great Fairies, Malanya will be hiding inside his flower bud and only come out after receiving an Endura Carrot. If you don’t have any, you can visit the Sakura Trees growing across Hyrule, and you will find at least one Endura Carrot near these magical plants. The easiest one to access for new players will be the Sakura Tree located north of Yamiyo shrine at Hyrule Field.

After the Horse God has his meal, he will offer you two services: Reviving and Enhancing Horses. The first one will let you regain a dead horse for the price of one Roasted Endura Carrot, which you can get by throwing an Endura Carrot to a campfire.

Malanya can also upgrade a horse’s traits as long as you give him the requested cooked dishes. The higher the stats you want to increase, the more meals you must provide. For example, to increase the Strength stat of my Royal White Stallion, I need to have three Vegetable Curries, three Hot Buttered Apples, and three Carrot Cakes.

Do note that you cannot upgrade the traits of Epona, Ganon’s Giant Horse, and the Giant White Stallion. If you select them on the menu, the Horse God will tell you that the animal refuses to have their abilities enhanced.

That’s everything you need to know about upgrading your horses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more Zelda content, you can scroll down and click the links below this article.

