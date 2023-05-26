Jochi-Iu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Some shrines make it clear that the developers were just having fun with them. This one is simply a Jenga tower that players will have to be careful with to get the object they need. Fortunately, we have figured out the best strategy. Here is our full walkthrough for the Jochi-Iu shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Jochi-Iu Shrine Walkthrough

The Jochi-Iu shrine is found in the northeastern corner of Hyrule at the coordinates 4346, 2875, 0165. If you follow the road north from the Sinatanika shrine, you will get reach Jochi-Iu in no time.

Step One

The best method we found is to pull the second piece down on the left side.

However, you’ll have to be quick, as when it crumbles, the ball will start to drop over the side. Hit it with Recall and wait for it to suspend in mid-air where it originally was.

Now simply let it drop, and it will land perfectly to be collected. Now you can take it over and place it into the hole whenever you want.

Step Two

One of the shrine’s two chests is under the piece to the left of the ball. Lift the piece and take it over the wall behind you. With it moved, you can easily grab the chest with Ultrahand and move it safely over to you. Open it and find a Large Zonaite.

Step Three

If you haven’t already, take the ball to the hole to open the gate so it won’t be in the way.

Take two other Jenga pieces without destroying the tower. Place them with the piece from before to create a simple set of stairs. This will let you reach the chest and get the 30-strength Zonaite Bow it contains.

Now you have done everything you need to do, and it’s time to collect your Light of Blessing and leave.

This is everything you need to do to complete the Jochi-Iu shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for more shrine guides and tips on getting the best equipment.

