How to Solve Watery Bridge Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

During the Sidon of the Zora main quest, you will be tasked to find clues about the mysterious Watery Bridge in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although the answer to this puzzle may seem obvious in hindsight, this riddle may stump and frustrate many players. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you the solution to this vexing puzzle.

Watery Bridge Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After you’ve talked with King Dorephan and obtained five King’s Scales, you must return to Mipha Court by teleporting to the Ihen-a shrine. You can speak to Sidon again to hear extra dialogues, but your next objective will be the waterfall that comes from the floating island east of Mipha Court.

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you may know that Link can climb a waterfall when he’s wearing the Zora armor set. This mechanic returns in the sequel, and you can use the water coming from the “mouth” of the Floating Scales Island to reach the area.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you land on the structure, the sky island will be covered in sludge, and you can throw water-type materials to clear them. You’re also free to ignore the filth since, unlike the Gloom, it won’t deplete Link’s health and will only hinder his movement.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The next thing on your to-do list is to find a teardrop shaped object on the sky island. This is another elusive riddle because you won’t discover any obvious item with that description. The key is to pay attention to the green floating debris that surrounds the area.

If you stand at the correct spot and look at the right angle, you will be able to see the teardrop shape created by the debris. Once you find it, you must fuse one of the King’s Scale to your arrow and fire it at the center of the symbol.

Afterward, a short cutscene will play that shows a ray of light coming from the lake. You need to return to Sidon at Mipha Court, where you must defeat the Sludge Like boss to progress the quest.

That’s everything you need to know about solving the Watery Bridge puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to complete this quest, consider checking out other TOTK guides on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts