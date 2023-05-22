How to Find King Dorephan in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

During the Clues to the Sky main quest, Link must find King Dorephan, who is strangely missing from his usual spot on the throne. The game is unclear on the Zora leader’s location, and many players may become frustrated trying to locate him. If you need help finding King Dorephan in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you his exact position.

King Dorephan Location in Zelda: TOTK

Although you can get some clues by listening to the children in the throne room, you can immediately head over to King Dorephan. He will be hiding inside the Pristine Sanctum, which is located near Mipha Court.

You can reach this place by fast-travelling to the Ihen-a shrine and gliding toward the two waterfalls on the west side. Once there, you must pass through the lower waterfall to discover the Pristine Sanctum’s entrance. Remember to remove your Zora armor set, or Link may automatically swim up the waterfall.

After you’re inside the building, you need to reach the upper floor using Ascend power. You will find King Dorephan heavily wounded, and he will explain the recent events that occurred in the Zora domain. When your conversation ends, you will receive five King’s Scales that you need to solve the next puzzle.

That is everything you need to know about finding King Dorephan in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more Zelda content, you can check out the links below to read other helpful guides on Twinfinite.

