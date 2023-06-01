How to Get Froggy Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The best armor for rainy weather!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous armor sets that offer all kinds of buffs to help you on your journey. Some of them are useful during battles, but others can provide great help for exploration. The Froggy armor is an equipment set that allows you to climb on slippery surfaces, and this guide can tell you how to obtain them.
Zelda: TOTK Froggy Armor Location
You can get the Froggy armor set by becoming a reporter at the Lucky Clover Gazette. You must speak to Penn and Traysi inside the abandoned stable near Rito Village to accept the Potential Princess Sightings side quest.
Traysi will offer you a deal where you can obtain the Froggy armor set by investigating various rumors about the missing Princess Zelda at Hyrule Stables. Here’s the detail:
- Froggy Sleeve: complete four Potential Princess Sightings side adventures.
- Froggy Leggings: complete nine Potential Princess Sightings side adventures.
- Froggy Helm: complete 12 Potential Princess Sightings side adventures.
Penn will give you the Froggy Sleeve and Leggings once you reach the requirements, but you’ll need to visit Traysi to obtain the Froggy Helm. Besides getting the slip resistance equipment, you will also receive a lot of Rupees every time you investigate a rumor.
All Potential Princess Sightings Side Adventures in Zelda: TOTK
Here’s the list of all side missions you need to complete to finish the Potential Princess Sightings side adventure:
- Dueling Peaks Stable: Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!
- Foothill Stable: For Our Princess!
- Gerudo Canyon Stable: The Blocked Well
- Highland Stable: An Eerie Voice
- New Serenne Stable: The Beast and the Princess
- Outskirt Stable: The Beckoning Woman
- Riverside Stable: Gourmets Gone Missing
- Snowfield Stable: Zelda’s Golden Horse
- South Akkala Stable: The All-Clucking Cucco
- Tabantha Bridge Stable: White Goats Gone Missing
- Wetland Stable: The Missing Farm
- Woodland Stable: Serenade to a Great Fairy
That is everything you need to know about obtaining the Froggy armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more Zelda content, you can check out the links below this article to read the latest TOTK articles on Twinfinite.
About the author
- How to Complete Princess Zelda Kidnapped Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Ganos Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
- Yomizuk Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
- Maoikes Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
- Ishokin Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location