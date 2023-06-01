How to Complete Princess Zelda Kidnapped Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Besides being the hero of Hyrule, Link also finds the time to work as a part-time reporter at the Lucky Clover Gazette. In The Legend of Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom, you can pick up and investigate various rumors about Princess Zelda with your partner Penn at numerous stables on the continent. Among them is the Princess Zelda Kidnapped side adventure, where the Yiga Clan claims to have captured the missing royalty.

Zelda: TOTK Princess Zelda Kidnapped Quest Guide

You can start this side quest by talking to Penn at the Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda. The Rito will be standing on top of the horse-shaped structure, where he will tell you about the threatening message the newspaper has received.

Penn says the Yiga Clan has taken Princess Zelda to the carved-out heart of the towering twins. The reporter believes the princess must be near the Dueling Peaks, but he’s unsure about her exact location. Luckily, this guide can tell you the answer to this riddle, and you can find Princess Zelda by going to this spot:

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It will take a lot of climbing to reach this location, so I suggest launching yourself from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. You will find Princess Zelda locked inside a cage, and she will become ecstatic seeing you. Although you can free the royalty using Ultrahand, the woman will mock you and reveal herself as a Yiga Footsoldier.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Two other members of the Yiga Clan will join in the fight, and you must defeat the three enemies to complete the quest. Since Yiga Footsoldiers are extremely fast, I suggest using a spear or bow to take them down. Penn will appear once you beat the Yiga Clan followers and reward you with 100 Rupees for your work.

That is the end of our guide for the Princess Zelda Kidnapped side adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to locate the fake Zelda, consider checking out other TOTK articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

About the author

