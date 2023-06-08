How To Complete the Flute Player’s Plan Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can encounter The Stable Trotters group when attempting to lure the Great Fairies from their flower buds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, most of their members have gone missing, and you must bring them back one by one. Among them is Pyper, who plays his flute for the band, and you will need to complete The Flute Player’s Plan side quest before he can rejoin the group.

Zelda: TOTK the Flute Player’s Plan Quest Guide

After leaving The Stable Trotters, Pyper has been hanging out near the Highland Stable in Faron Grasslands. To find him, you can teleport to Utsushok shrine and walk southwest until your reach a small forest, where you will hear soft flute music. The boy will be standing on top of a large tree at these coordinates: 0523, -3389, and 0048.

Once you climb the tree and speak to Pyper, he will tell you that he can’t leave until he fulfills a promise to his friend. He will ask you to bring 10 Sunset Fireflies, which can be found on Faron Woods north of the Highland Stable.

Since these creatures are extremely shy, you must be very careful when approaching them, or they’ll fly away. You’ll need to wear the Stealth armor set and maybe even drink a Sneaky Elixir to capture these critters. Unfortunately, numerous monsters are also infesting the area, and they will often get in your way.

If you don’t want to waste your time chasing after insects, you can purchase one Sunset Firefly from Beedle for 10 Rupees. He will only sell three at a time, so you’ll need to sit by the fire for a day to refresh his stock.

Afterward, you can give the Sunset Fireflies to Pyper, and he will ask you to bring Haite to the tree during nighttime. Once the boy has played his music and shown the glowing tree to the girl, Pyper will return to The Stable Trotters, allowing you to progress through the Serenade to Kaysa side mission.

That’s the end of our guide on completing The Flute Player’s Plan side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, be sure to click the links below to read the latest articles on Twinfinite.

