Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Utsushok Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an enormous world map of Hyrule to explore during your adventure as Link. Spread throughout this world map are numerous Shrines for you to discover and complete the puzzles that are inside. By doing so, you will receive more Light of Blessings that will allow you to upgrade Link’s max health and stamina. If you’re wondering how to clear the Utsoshok Shrine, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Sepapa Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Utsushok Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Utsushok Shrine contains a puzzle that will require you to use Link’s abilities, mainly Ultrahand, to build structures and hit spheres. This will cause them to move across various railway sections, land in grooves in the flooring, and unlock more gates for you to progress through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To begin, enter the shrine and head down towards the first room. Inside this room, there will be a gate that you need to unlock to progress. Located on the right side of this first platform, you will be able to find a sphere sitting on some rail tracks. Behind this sphere is a hanging section of platform.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Walk up to this hanging platform and use Link’s Ultrahand ability to pick it up. Now swing the platform back behind the ball, and release Ultrahand. This will hit the sphere and cause it to move down the railings.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once the sphere reaches the other side, it will land on a section of the flooring and trigger the switch to unlock the gate, allowing you to progress to the next section of the Shrine.

As you enter this next stage of the Shrine, you will notice a sphere sitting on another set of rails, and an identical hanging platform to the room prior.

However, these railings slope upwards at the start, so you will need to turn to your right, and pick up the cube-shaped stone slab in the corner with Ultrahand.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, head over to the piece of hanging platform, and use Ultrahand to attach it to the back. Next, repeat what you did in the first room by using Ultrahand to pull the platform back, and smack the ball down the rails to the next section.

This will unlock the second gate, so go ahead and pass through. As you enter this room, you will notice that the section of hanging panel is too short to hit the sphere across the rails.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There will also be a long section of panel on the ground in front of you. Pick this long panel up using Link’s Ultrahand ability, and move towards the piece of panel that is too short. Rotate this longer piece with Ultrahand and attach it vertically to the back of the short panel to create more length.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, wind it up again with Ultrahand, and use the now modified panel to smack the ball to the other side. This will unlock a mine cart, which will drop from above and land by the next set of railings.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Take note of where this mine cart is sitting, and now use Ultrahand to edit the hanging piece of platform. You’re going to want to move it from a vertical position to a horizontal one and attach it to the thin side of the platform so it sticks out and is able to hit the mine cart down the rail. It should look something like this when complete:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got this contraption all set up, double check that the mine cart is secured properly on the tracks, then jump inside and look ahead facing forwards. Along the wall in the near distance, you should be able to see a chest sitting on a small ledge. Take note of where this chest is, as you will need to activate and use your Ultrahand ability to pull it from the wall as you ride past.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, activate Ultahand, and use it to tilt back the piece of platform from behind you. Once this is pulled back as far as possible, release Ultrahand so that it propels you forward down the tracks. Once you’ve taken off, quickly activate Ultrahand once more and get ready to grab that chest.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Don’t worry too much if you miss this chest on your first try, as you can always use Link’s Recall ability to rewind time on the mine cart and slowly move back through the railway pathing in reverse, allowing you to take your time and line it up with your Ultrahand.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve reached the other side safely, drop the chest on the platform, and step out of the cart. Next, head over and open the chest to receive 1x Sneaky Elixir. This is a very useful item that grants a low-level stealthing effect to Link for seven minutes and ten seconds once consumed. This can come in very handy if you’re out and about trying to sneak past enemies undetected.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Even if you don’t think you’ll use this item on your adventure, it’s worth taking the extra time and challenge to pick up this chest, as the Sneaky Elixir should still fetch some Rupees from any shop if you choose to sell it instead.

Once you’ve added this to your inventory, simply continue on and head up the stairs to the end of the path, where you will find the Shrine exit. Interact with the statue to officially complete the puzzle, mark the Shrine as complete, and receive your Light of Blessing.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Utsushok Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

