How to Get the Stealth Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like in Breath of the Wild, Link can wear various armor sets that he obtains during his journey in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Some can be acquired from exploration, but others can only be purchased from shops. If you want to know how to get the Stealth armor set in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you its exact location.

Zelda: TOTK Stealth Armor Location

You can purchase the Stealth armor set from the Enchanted shop in Kakariko Village. Surprisingly, all items in this place are priced at 5,000 Rupees, which means you must spend 15,000 Rupees to get the full set. Even Link’s new house doesn’t cost that much!

Luckily, there’s actually a way to reduce the price, and you just need to talk to Claree’s sister, Laslee. She will sit beside a cooking pot outside while murmuring about making porridge. Here’s her location on the map:

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you talk to the two sisters, they will tell you that their grandmother has been sick because of the gloom and need money to cover the medical cost. Laslee believes that her grandmother can recover if she makes the right porridge, and after you speak to her, you’ll receive the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest.

You can complete the mission by making a Sunny Veggie Porridge dish, which requires Rice, Fresh Milk, and Sundelion. Then, you can talk to Laslee again, and she’ll immediately give the food to her grandmother. The Sundelion works its magic, and the old woman instantly recovers.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Claree will become ecstatic when hearing the news and drop the items’ price at Enchanced back to normal. You can now visit the shop again and purchase the armor set at a reasonable cost. Here is the final price:

Stealth Mask : 500 Rupees

: 500 Rupees Stealth Tights : 600 Rupees

: 600 Rupees Stealth Chest Guard: 700 Rupees

That is everything you need to know about obtaining the Stealth armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to purchase this equipment, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts