Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled to the brim with an abundance of quests to do and all manner of things to collect, especially when it comes to crafting and upgrading items. One of the most hilariously unappealing items is Hinox Toenails, which typically drop from one of the many Hinox enemies found around Hyrule. If you’re in need of them and wonder the best places to get them, here is our guide to the best Hinox Toenail farm locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What is a Hinox in Zelda: TOTK?

The Hinox is a recurring mini-boss that has made its return once again in the franchise, a familiar face for any longtime Legend of Zelda fans. An eccentric-looking cyclops enemy, these guys are found in pretty decent numbers around the Hyrule Ridge and West Necluda regions. They’re subdivided into three different types, depending on their color.

Hinox Health – 600 Melee Power – 24 Ranged Power – 24

Blue Hinox Health – 800 Melee Power – 48 Ranged Power – 48

Black Hinox Health – 1000 Melee Power – 60 Ranged Power – 60



As you can see their stats vary somewhat, with regular Hinox being the weakest while Black Hinox prove a bit more robust.

However, their set of attacks don’t differ and they’re pretty straightforward with slow, lumbering movement and their eye being an obvious critical damage target. Tackling them really isn’t much of a challenge, and decent, mid-game gear or better will carry you pretty well in making short work of these guys. If you’d like a guide, here is our How to Beat Hinox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best of all, they all drop at least one toenail for your pillaging, so it doesn’t matter which ones you choose to fight.

Best Hinox Toenail Farm Locations in Zelda: TOTK

While all three different types of Hinox are found in areas like Central Hyrule, West and East Necluda, and the Faron Regions, there are particular places you can focus on to more effectively farm these one-eyed beasts.

Our top suggestion is to go for the regular Hinox, which are the weakest and are mostly concentrated right in Hyrule Ridge. Several of them are scattered around that area, in 7-8 different spots. One more is located next door in the Hebra region as well.

Looping the area and taking down each of these is a very handy way to get your hands on plenty of their toenails. Plus they respawn, so they’re not gone permanently once you kill them.

If you want to focus more on the Blue and Black Hinox, or simply widen that farming loop they’ll be found moreso in the Necluda region nearby. All three variations drop the same four crafting/fusing monster items, including:

Hinox Tooth

Hinox Guts

Hinox Toenail

Hinox Horn (or Blue/Black Horns)

The main difference in their rewards are the foods and cooking materials they drop.

Also, an alternative to constantly fighting Hinox for every single toenail is to purchase them from Koltin’s Shop. He sells them in sets of three for just 3 Bubbul Gems. So if you have some of those handy, that can help quicken your collection process.

That concludes our guide for best Hinox Toenail farm locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you found this useful and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

