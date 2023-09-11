Across the span of an entire galaxy, Starfield is abundantly full of resources that players can use to craft all manner of upgrades, from spacesuits, to weapons, and outposts. Some of those resources are easier to find than others, and sometimes all it takes is understanding how and where the game will allow you to find them. One such item is High-Tensile Spidroin, which you need for some important gear upgrades. If you’re wondering how exactly to get your hands on it, here is our handy guide for where to find High-Tensile Spidroin in Starfield.

How & Where to Find High-Tensile Spidroin in Starfield

High-Tensile Spidroin falls into a rare category of crafting materials, and as such it’s not going to be found nearly as often as other materials you come across, at least earlier on in the game. In terms of how and where to find it, it comes down to either a matter of chance, or how far along you are in the game in terms of your level.

Scavenge From Abandoned Outposts and Facilities – As with many other items and resources, you can potentially find high-tensile spidroin littered among the clutter of abandoned facilities or enemy outposts. It can be out in the open or found inside containers, some which you may need digipicks and high enough skill to unlock. Keep in mind that you’ll have to venture through some higher-level areas to increase your odds, so make sure to be prepared.

– As with many other items and resources, you can potentially find high-tensile spidroin littered among the clutter of abandoned facilities or enemy outposts. It can be out in the open or found inside containers, some which you may need and high enough skill to unlock. Keep in mind that you’ll have to venture through some higher-level areas to increase your odds, so make sure to be prepared. Purchase From Vendors – In lieu of the more destructive approach, instead of tearing through one enemy base after another trying to find more than a piece or two, you can simply go to shops that have the best chance of carrying it. That we know of, non-specialized vendors such as Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City (Cheyenne Star System), Denis Averin in Cydonia (Sol Star System), Clint’s Collectibles on Gagarin (Alpha Centauri Star System), Zuri’s Essentials in The Key (Crimson Fleet HQ), and Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis (Alpha Centauri Star System) can include high-tensile spidroin among their stock. However, just like with gear, weapons, and other purchasable items, the availability of higher-grade items scales primarily with your character’s level, and secondly with overall story progression. So the higher your level is, the better chance it will pop up for sale. Based on our experiences so far, we’ve seen high-tensile-spidroin come in stock at these vendors starting at around Level 25 . Also remember that you can potentially speed up your accrual of items like these by going to sleep somewhere for at least 24 local hours . This usually refreshes a vendor’s inventory, allowing you to stock up on desired items in a shorter span of time. It can also cycle some items that weren’t available previously, so check thoroughly and you may have to oversleep a few times to make what you want appear.

What is High-Tensile Spidroin Used For in Starfield

Upgrading your spacesuit and helmet with practical and effective mods makes a huge difference in how you can protect yourself from enemies as well as the elements. High-tensile spidroin is a key material specifically for Heavy Shielding upgrades, which provide vital damage resistance to light and medium-weight spacesuits that don’t always get the heftier protective buffs that heavy-weight suits do.

Remember that in order to craft some of the stronger upgrades for your gear, you need to rank up your Spacesuit Design skill in your Character Menu. You’ll find it on the Advanced Tier of Science skills.

That concludes our guide for where to find high-tensile spidroin in Starfield. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know where you had to best luck finding this elusive item.

