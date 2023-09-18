How to Get Dragonfire II Ship in Starfield

Starfield features some truly awesome ships with great designs, like the Dragonfire II. It’s got a great silhouette, like the shape of an arrow, and the cockpit blends in beautifully. It’s a work of art as much as it is a useful ship, so if you want to add this beauty to your collection, we’ll show you how to get the Dragonfire II ship in Starfield.

Where to Find the Dragonfire II Starship in Starfield

To get your hands on your very on Dragonfire II ship in Starfield, speak to a Ship Services Technician at any of these locations:

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Eleos Retreat : Located on Ixyll II, in the Ixyll system. It’s northeast of the Cheyenne system, along the borders of the known systems.

: Located on Ixyll II, in the Ixyll system. It’s northeast of the Cheyenne system, along the borders of the known systems. Red Mile : Located on Porrima III, in the Porrima system. Head directly east of Alpha Centauri, near Volii.

: Located on Porrima III, in the Porrima system. Head directly east of Alpha Centauri, near Volii. New Homestead: Moon of Saturn, in the Sol system, which is northwest of Alpha Centauri.

Whenever you touch down, just speak with the nearest ship services technician and ask to see what ships they have for sale. Now, there’s a chance the Dragonfire II won’t be listed. You can either grav jump to another vendor or find a place to rest for 24 hours, reset the vendors, and try again.

When the Dragonfire II does appear, be ready to spend a very pretty penny because it isn’t cheap. Without the Commerce skill, the Dragonfire II will set you back 369,000 credits. Yikes!

Is the Dragonfire II Ship Worth the Price?

To be honest, it isn’t really worth the price. Don’t get me wrong, the design is great and the stats are pretty good. Here, take a look:

Fuel : 1550

: 1550 Hull : 1006

: 1006 Cargo : 2790

: 2790 Reactor : 27, C Class

: 27, C Class Crew : 7

: 7 Jump : 26 LY

: 26 LY Shield : 850

: 850 Mass : 1960

: 1960 BAL : 92

: 92 PAR: 64

It has plenty of fuel and a lot of cargo space. However, you could just as easily kit out the Frontier for a great deal less. If you have no interest in ship building, then go for it—just be sure to add a missile launcher!

And that’s how you get the Dragonfire II ship in Starfield. It’s a gorgeous ship, but the price tag is a bit much. You also need Class C clearance, which means unlocking Rank 4 in Piloting just to ride it. That goes for the original Dragonfire, too. Still, not a bad ship to collect for the sake of flexing!