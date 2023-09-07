How to Get Class B & Class C Clearance in Starfield

Starships in Starfield can be upgraded here and there, but you could never upgrade a ship’s class from, say, Class B to Class C. Think of it as a general grading, where Class A is the bottom and Class C are the best. Naturally, you want a better ship, right? To drive the best ships in Starfield, you need Class B and Class C clearance.

How to Pilot Class B and Class C Clearance in Starfield

To ride the best you need to be the best in Starfield. That means improving your skill behind the wheel. How’s your Pilot skill looking? Just a single point? Tsk, tsk. Well, if you’re going to drive Class B or Class C ships, we’re going to have to change that.

Image Source; Bethesda via Twinfinite

Your task is simple: invest points into your Pilot skill, under the Tech tree. It’s in the first tier, too, which means as soon as you have a single skill point, you can get it. However, it isn’t until you rank up to Rank 3 do you get Class B clearance, then Class C clearance at Rank 4.

To do that, you need to destroy a lot of ships. From Rank 1 to Rank 2, it’s 5 ships, then 15 ships, then 30 ships. Sounds daunting, but there’s a neat trick you can do using MAST’s pilot simulation. Every ship you destroy actually counts towards your skill.

Image Source; Bethesda via Twinfinite

You’ll want to head to New Atlantis on Jemison. Go into MAST HQ and speak to Commander John Tuala at the desk and agree to join MAST. You’ll register at the computer, take a tour, then at the end, hop into a pilot simulation for your exam. Then take it again and again, until you’ve reached Rank 4 (assuming you have the skill points).

Whether this little trick was meant to be there or not, it’s hard to say. In the meantime, we can take advantage of it. In the event it gets patched out, the next best method is taking bounty missions from the Mission Board. You’ll rack up kills quickly, but it’ll take a little more time.

With or without the trick, getting Class B and Class C clearance is Starfield means improving your Pilot skill, plain and simple. Since we’re on the topic of starships, have you tried delivering contraband yet? Or maybe you could use some piloting tips?