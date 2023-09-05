How to Get More Ship Fuel & Increase Capacity in Starfield

Some of Starfield’s mechanics aren’t fully explained, like figuring out what the deal is with ship fuel. Are there gas stations in space? Can you get a bigger tank? All your questions will be answered, and more, as we teach you about ship fuel and how to increase it in Starfield.

Where to Get More Fuel in Starfield

Well, you see, the reality is that you never have to refuel your starship in Starfield—not in the traditional sense. At the end of every grav jump, your ship refuels automatically. You never have to land on a planet!

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

So, what’s the point of fuel in Starfield? It puts a cap on how far you can travel in a single jump. If you pick a star system that exceeds your fuel capacity, you’ll have to make multiple jumps to reach it. Thankfully, that limitation can be raised by increasing your fuel capacity.

How to Increase Fuel Capacity in Starfield

There are two ways to increase fuel capacity: skills and fuel tanks. Whenever you stop by a ship technician, ask to modify your ship.

Open the Ship Builder, switch over to the ‘Fuel Tanks’ tab, and pick a module to add. Some hold more fuel than others, but even one or two of the cheaper fuel tanks can take you a long way.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

On top of that, you can also invest points into the Astrodynamics perk under the Science skill tree. It reduces the amount of fuel you use, in addition to extending the distance you can travel on a single jump. Pretty nice, right?

See, you'll never have to worry about refueling in Starfield, but a bigger tank is definitely handy for making long-distant grav jumps.