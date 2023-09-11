how to complete guilty parties in starfield

As you continue on your corporate train ride, you’ll come to find that not everyone is exactly what they seem. In the mission Guilty Parties for Ryujin Industries, this fact becomes more apparent than ever, because you have to find information as to who’s really behind being the mole in the company. If you need help with the Guilty Parties quest in Starfield, here’s how to get through it.

How Do You Get to Imogene in Guilty Parties?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

At the start of the mission, you’ll be tasked with finding Imogene Salzo in order to discuss with her the allegations about her being the mole in the company. She won’t be in her office, so when you ask Yuko about where she is, you can eventually find that she’ll be in the Seokguh Syndicate’s hideout located in Frankie’s Grab & Go.

You’ll be given the option to go and speak with Dalton to learn more about the hideout, and you can also go to Benjamin Bayu in the Astral Lounge. If you talk to Bayu, you can persuade him to grant you entry to the hideout, so when you go to Frankie’s you can speak with her and she’ll let you go right in.

If you don’t feel like going that route, you can either crouch behind Frankie and pickpocket the key from her or sneak in through the roof. Just know that the Syndicate members won’t be pleased if they see you in their lair without permission. You’ll have to use stealth to make it to where Imogene is hiding, so it’s definitely much easier to go about it on the up and up.

Once you get to Imogene, she’ll explain to you that she’s innocent and that Ularu is actually the mole. She’ll also give you evidence that this is the case, which you can then take back to Ryujin Tower to report to your superiors.

Should You Side With Ularu or Masako?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

When you get back to the office, you’ll immediately be greeted by the nosiest of coworkers, Yuko, who you can give the details to or just ignore and go on with the mission. You can go right into Dalton’s office and report your findings to prove Imogene’s innocence, but you can also go to Ularu and ask her about what you’ve found.

When you confront Ularu, she’ll tell you that she is in fact the mole, and that she’s looking to replace Masako as the CEO of the company. If you side with her, you won’t be able to prove Imogene isn’t the mole, but you can still usurp her in the final mission of the quest line. If you side with Masako, you can report Ularu to Dalton and you’ll set the record straight on Imogene.

I found myself accidentally siding with Ularu because I didn’t realize that you wouldn’t be able to report her to Dalton after the fact. If you don’t want Imogene to be framed and blamed for being the mole, make sure that you don’t tell Ularu that you’re on her side. Don’t worry, you can still side with Masako later on if you change your mind.

After that, you’re all finished with the Guilty Parties quest in Starfield. This one more than most puts you through the decision-making paces, so be sure to go with your gut and do what you think is best (or worst, depending on how you stand) for the company. Whether you need help with other faction quests or your relationships, be sure to check back here.