How To Lobby the Ryujin Board in Starfield: Executive Level Choice Guide

So, you’ve climbed your way up the corporate ladder and gotten yourself into the good graces of the higher-ups, eh? Good for you, but with great power comes great responsibility, so now it’s time to use it. If you need help deciding how to sway the board in the Executive Level mission in Starfield, here’s some tips.

There are three main points that you need to persuade the board members on – Ularu taking over the CEO position from Masako, the acquisition of Infinity LTD and the future of the Internal Neuroamp. Talk to each of the different board members to determine what their stance is on each issue, then make sure that they’re in agreement with you.

How Can You Lobby the Board in Executive Level?

After you’ve talked to Ularu about what she wants to do regarding the company, you’ll have to go around to the other five members of the Ryujin board to persuade or manipulate them into agreeing with your perspectives. You can choose the “Manipulate” option to use your Internal Neuroamp and make the board members see your way, or you can use persuasion to convince them.

The board makes decisions via a vote, so you need to make sure the majority of the votes are on the side of what you want to happen. If you’re going against Masako, make sure that you have more than enough votes because her vote as CEO wins in the event of a tie.

Some of the board members won’t need persuading depending on what stance you take up. You’ll find that most of them are pro-Neuroamp, so if you want those to be abolished, you’re going to have your work cut out for you. If you want Ularu as CEO, there will be more members against than for, so make sure you make your thoughts heard before the meeting.

The decision regarding Infinity LTD will be a bit more split, but you can make the votes lean towards your favor by using your Internal Neuroamp to convince the board members. If you’re against using it, you’ll have to use some good, old fashioned persuasion.

What Should You Lobby the Board to Vote For?

There won’t be much change in your overall game depending on what you choose to have them vote for, so you have free reign to manipulate them however you see fit. If you were a fan of Masako and didn’t appreciate Ularu’s plan to overthrow her, you can make Ularu look like a fool in front of everyone and encourage the board to back Masako.

If you feel like the Internal Neuroamp is morally questionable, you can convince the board members to scrap Project Dominion and not release it in any way. If you have no issues with the tech, you can convince them to vote to keep it in action and proceed as normal.

In regards to Infinity LTD, if after everything you’ve done you still want to acquire them and let their workers stay employed, you can make the vote entirely unanimous for the acquisition, making for a rather quick and uneventful board meeting.

Even though the entire quest line was filled with espionage, lies and mistrust, I couldn’t bear to let Ularu run the company the way she would have. The individual employees of Infinity LTD don’t deserve to be out of a job, so I voted to have them be absorbed by Ryujin. In the case of the Neuroamp…well, I got the board to vote with me, didn’t I?

That’s really about it for how to lobby the Ryujin board in Starfield‘s Executive Level mission. Although this is the end of the main Ryujin line, you’ll still be rewarded with your very own office with a mission board, allowing you to still perform some of the work you’ve been doing for Ryujin, now with more respect. If you’re looking for something a bit more straight edge, maybe join the Freestar Rangers instead.