Are There Cheats in Starfield? Answered

Bethesda games are no stranger to cheats, with the likes of Fallout’s God Mode and Skyrim’s easy quest completion. These hacks have delivered countless valuables to players with various commands, making the experience more accessible and wilder. So now the question remains: Does Starfield have cheats? Here’s everything you need to know about this helpful mechanic.

Does Starfield Have Cheats?

Currently, cheats haven’t been officially confirmed for Starfield, but it does seem likely since console commands have been available in almost every Bethesda installment. If Starfield is anything like the past games, you can access these hacks by hitting the left button next to the ‘1’, typically the ‘~’ key, and entering a specific string.

While some don’t consider the console commands official cheats, they are essentially the same, given that they can provide items and alter the base mechanics. One of the most well-known features is the God Mode (tgm), a hack that makes you completely invulnerable to attacks, which has appeared in a ton of Bethesda titles. Therefore, we could see this again as a way to withstand the chaotic battles in space.

You could also factor in mods due to their helpful qualities, taking the vanilla version to new heights through its player creation tools. But, of course, you must be mindful of using console commands and mods considering that they can corrupt your files, so it’s best to keep backup saves to ensure that your playthroughs are safe.

With the matter of Starfield cheats out of the way, you can learn more about the game by checking out our Shattered Space Expansion DLC guide or any of the relevant links below.