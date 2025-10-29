Roblox Anime Story Tier List [All Units Ranked]

Anime Story is a tactical RPG Roblox experience where you create a team of up to 5 legendary anime characters, each possessing unique stats and abilities, and challenge various stages to progress. It’s one hell of a grind, and if you want to make it quicker, you’ll need to use nothing but the best units. In our Roblox Anime Story tier list below, we will rank all units in the game from best to worst, as well as provide you with win info on what each unit does and its strengths and weaknesses.

Roblox Anime Story Units Tier List

BEST UNITS S VERY STRONG UNITS A STRONG UNITS B DECENT UNITS C WEAK UNITS D S Tier : The overall best units in Anime Story and the ones you’ll be using the most if you have every unit maxed out.

: The overall best units in Anime Story and the ones you’ll be using the most if you have every unit maxed out. A Tier : Very strong Mythic units that are good for the end-game, but are not as versatile or don’t have the OP passives that the S-tier units do.

: Very strong Mythic units that are good for the end-game, but are not as versatile or don’t have the OP passives that the S-tier units do. B Tier : Best Legendary units that will carry you through the early/mid-game and are better than the Mythics/Secrets if they are higher level.

: Best Legendary units that will carry you through the early/mid-game and are better than the Mythics/Secrets if they are higher level. C Tier : Decent Legendary units that are viable if you don’t have the B-tier ones, but are fairly underwhelming.

: Decent Legendary units that are viable if you don’t have the B-tier ones, but are fairly underwhelming. D Tier: Epic and Rare units that can’t be upgraded past Level 50 and are therefore only good for the early game.

IMPORTANT: Epic and Rare units can’t be Ascended, meaning that all of their level caps are set to 50. That’s why they are not useful for anything but the early game (1st – 2nd World).

In the tier list above is the ranking of all units in the Anime Story Roblox experience. Higher-rarity units are better, and there is an exponential difference in stat scaling between units of different rarities. Still, if you can Ascend a Legendary unit, for example, and level it up more than a Mythic/Secret, it will be better until those higher-rarity units catch up. For more details regarding each unit and its ranking, see the section below.

S Tier – Best Units in Anime Story

Unit Base Stats & Attack Type Passive Ranking Summary 945 HP

315 ATK

Single-Target 30% chance to Poison a target for 10% of their Max HP. + The best DPS unit in Anime Story

+ %HP Damage is especially strong against tanks

– Extremely difficult to Ascend due to rarity 1.05K HP

210 ATK

Single-Target Gain a Damage Immunity Shield for 2 turns after the first time this unit takes a Fatal Hit. + The best tank unit in Anime Story

+ Invincibility for 2 whole turns is simply broken

– Extremely difficult to Ascend due to rarity 416 HP

91 ATK

5-Target 20% chance to Blind a target on hit. + The only full AoE and best farming unit in the game

+ Full AoE Blind is extremely good against high-DMG targets

– Extremely bad single-target damage 748 HP

236 ATK

Single-Target Upon enter, debuff all enemies to deal -25% less Damage. + The best support/debuffer unit in the game

+ -25% DMG to all enemies is huge against high-DMG targets

+ Decent HP and ATK balance 1.24K HP

46 ATK

2-Target Revives to 50% Max HP and gains a 50% DMG Boost after the first time this unit takes a Fatal Hit. + One of the best tank units in the game

+ Highest HP out of all units in the game

– By far the worst damage out of all Mythic units 655 HP

265 ATK

Single-Target Attacks randomly deal between 50% and 200% Damage. + Excellent single-target damage

+ RNG will help you beat otherwise unbeatable stages

– Isn’t as reliable as some other Mythic DPSs 514 HP

296 ATK

Single-Target Executes the target if it has 25% or less HP remaining. + Executing low-HP targets is OP against enemy tanks

+ One of the best DPS units in Anime Story

– Fairly squishy compared to other Mythics

A Tier – Very Strong Units

Unit Base Stats & Attack Type Passive Ranking Summary 520 HP

218 ATK

Single-Target Every round gain +20% more Damage. + The best scaling DPS unit in Anime Story

– Weaker initial damage compared to most other Mythics 499 HP

145 ATK

2-Target 20% chance to Mark a target on hit. + 2-target attack makes it fairly useful for farming currency

+ 2-target attack is also good against enemies with Dodge

– Can’t compare to Agony when it comes to farming

– One of the squishiest Mythic units 655 HP

266 ATK

Single-Target 20% chance to Stun a target on hit. + Very good stats all around and a decent passive

– Doesn’t stand out compared to other Mythic damage-dealers 624 HP

197 ATK

Single-Target 30% chance to Burn a target on hit for 50% DMG. + Decent stats and DPS passive

– One of the worst Mythic DPSs in Anime Story

– Not worth getting because there are so much better options 1.04K HP

156 ATK

Single-Target Heal for 30% Max HP if landing the Fatal Hit. + Very good Max HP and decent single-target damage

– Passive is difficult to proc consistently

– One of the overall worst high-rarity tanks you can use

B Tier – Strong Units

Unit Base Stats & Attack Type Passive Ranking Summary 360 HP

204 ATK

Single-Target Increase Damage by +25%. + The best Legendary single-target DPS unit

+ Part of the best beginner team

– Very squishy compared to all other Legendaries 504 HP

168 ATK

Single-Target 20% chance to Burn a target for 12.5% DMG. + One of the best Legendary single-target DPS units

+ %Max ATK DMG is better than %HP DMG against squishy enemies

+ Part of the best beginner team

– Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity damage-dealers 576 HP

168 ATK

Single-Target 20% chance to Poison a target for 5% Max HP. + One of the best Legendary single-target DPS units

+ %Max HP DMG is better than %ATK DMG against tanks

+ Part of the best beginner team

– Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity damage-dealers 720 HP

48 ATK

Single-Target Reduce incoming Damage by 30%. + By far the best early-game tank in Anime Story

+ Part of the best beginner team

– Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity tanks

– Extremely bad damage 440 HP

136 ATK

Single-Target Increase Damage by +25%. + Part of the best beginner team

– Can’t compare to most other Legendaries in terms of damage/HP

C Tier – Decent Units

Unit Base Stats & Attack Type Passive Ranking Summary 400 HP

160 ATK

Single-Target 20% chance to Weaken a target on hit. + Decent Max HP and single-target damage

– Most other Legendary damage-dealers have better stats and passives 704 HP

96 ATK

Single-Target 20% chance to heal 10% Max HP on hit. + Better damage than Ruki

+ Very good Max HP makes it a decent tank before you get something better

– Unreliable passive makes her a worse tank compared to Ruki 256 HP

84 ATK

2-Target 15% chacne to Blind a target on hit.

+ Okayish for early-game farming because of its 2-hit attack

– Very low single-target damage

– Subpar passive compared to other Legendary units

– Extremely low Max HP 352 HP

56 ATK

3-Target Every round gain +5% more Damage. + Somewhat okay for farming if you can completely max him out

– By far the worst Legendary unit in the game

– Abysmal single-target damage and the scaling DMG doesn’t help

D Tier – Weak Units

Unit Base Stats & Attack Type Ability Ranking Summary 243 HP

135 ATK

Single-Target 15% chance to Stun a target on hit. + The highest base damage of all low-rarity units

– Extremely squishy 360 HP

105 ATK

Single-Target Increases Critical Chance by +30%. + Very good HP and base damage

+ One of the best low-rarity units

– Can’t compare to Legendary units 270 HP

117 ATK

Single-Target Increases Critical Chance by +30%. + One of the best low-rarity DPS units

– Fairly squishy compared to Nubara

– Can’t compare to Legendary units 270 HP

117 ATK

Single-Target Increase Dodge Chance by +20%. + One of the best low-rarity DPS units

+ The Dodge passive will come in clutch

– Can’t compare to Legendary units 495 HP

40 ATK

Single-Target 15% chance to heal 10% Max HP on hit. + The best low-rarity tank with very high HP

– Extremely low damage 330 HP

58 ATK

Single-Target 15% chance to Stun a target on hit. + Somewhat useful support/CC passive

– Low damage and mediocre HP

– One of the worst Epic units in Anime Story 432 HP

36 ATK

Single-Target Reduce incoming Damage by 20%. + Decent HP and passive make it useful as a tank early on

– Extremely low damage

– One of the worst Epic units 128 HP

84 ATK

Single-Target 15% chance to Stun a target on hit. + The best DPS out of all Rare units

– You get so much Gems early on that you probably wont use her 162 HP

36 ATK

2-Target Reduce incoming Damage by -15%. + Somewhat of a decent tank because of its passive and solid HP

– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units 180 HP

60 ATK

Single-Target Increase Dodge Chance by +15%. + Solid dodge and high HP make it one of the best Rare units

– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units 162 HP

66 ATK

Single-Target Increase Dodge Chance by +15%. + Solid dodge and high HP make it one of the best Rare units

– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units 160 HP

70 ATK

Single-Target 15% chance to Mark a target on hit. + Well-balanced stats all around

– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units 200 HP

40 ATK

Single-Target Increase Damage by +15%. – Missmatch in stats and passive make it the worst unit in Anime Story

– Just don’t use it

Best Teams in Roblox Anime Story

In the table below, you can see the best teams in Anime Story, sorted by the content type/progression stage. Agony is the only full AoE unit and is the best-in-slot for farming, especially if you can 1-shot a stage. If you don’t have any of the meta units, replace them with the best other units you have (Super Roku and Youji for Mythics; Xoro and Nezuko for Legendaries).

Team Type Unit #1 Unit #2 Unit #3 Unit #4 Unit #5 Late Game Mythic Only Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A Early Game

Roblox Anime Story Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best units in Anime Story? A: The best units in Anime Story are Ant King, Shadow Knight, Agony, Gojin, Titan, Gear Lupy, and Dark Assassin. They all have great stats, passives, and scaling required to clear all the end-game content.

Q: What are the best Legendary units? A: The best Legendary units in Anime Story are Levan, Acu, Shinube, Ruki, and Flamingo. Ruki is a tank, and she is even good for the end-game, while others are all the best sub-Mythic damage-dealers.

Q: What are the best Mythic units? A: The best Mythic units in Anime Story are Agony, Gojin, Titan, Gear Lupy, and Dark Assassin. Agony is full AoE and the best unit for farming, Titan is one of the best end-game tanks, and others are the best Mythic damage-dealers.

Q: What is the best team in Anime Story? A: The best team in the game is Ant King, Shadow Knight, Gojin, Agony, and Dark Assassin / Titan.

That does it for our Roblox Anime Story units tier list. We will continue to update this guide as new units are released with each update, so be sure to bookmark it! Also, check out all the other guides we have here on Twinfinite, including our Duet Night Abyss tier list, Stella Sora tier list, and Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list!

