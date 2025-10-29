Roblox Anime Story Tier List [All Units Ranked]

Anime Story is a tactical RPG Roblox experience where you create a team of up to 5 legendary anime characters, each possessing unique stats and abilities, and challenge various stages to progress. It’s one hell of a grind, and if you want to make it quicker, you’ll need to use nothing but the best units. In our Roblox Anime Story tier list below, we will rank all units in the game from best to worst, as well as provide you with win info on what each unit does and its strengths and weaknesses.
Roblox Anime Story Units Tier List
- S Tier: The overall best units in Anime Story and the ones you’ll be using the most if you have every unit maxed out.
- A Tier: Very strong Mythic units that are good for the end-game, but are not as versatile or don’t have the OP passives that the S-tier units do.
- B Tier: Best Legendary units that will carry you through the early/mid-game and are better than the Mythics/Secrets if they are higher level.
- C Tier: Decent Legendary units that are viable if you don’t have the B-tier ones, but are fairly underwhelming.
- D Tier: Epic and Rare units that can’t be upgraded past Level 50 and are therefore only good for the early game.
IMPORTANT: Epic and Rare units can’t be Ascended, meaning that all of their level caps are set to 50. That’s why they are not useful for anything but the early game (1st – 2nd World).
In the tier list above is the ranking of all units in the Anime Story Roblox experience. Higher-rarity units are better, and there is an exponential difference in stat scaling between units of different rarities. Still, if you can Ascend a Legendary unit, for example, and level it up more than a Mythic/Secret, it will be better until those higher-rarity units catch up. For more details regarding each unit and its ranking, see the section below.
S Tier – Best Units in Anime Story
|Unit
|Base Stats & Attack Type
|Passive
|Ranking Summary
|945 HP
315 ATK
Single-Target
|30% chance to Poison a target for 10% of their Max HP.
|+ The best DPS unit in Anime Story
+ %HP Damage is especially strong against tanks
– Extremely difficult to Ascend due to rarity
|1.05K HP
210 ATK
Single-Target
|Gain a Damage Immunity Shield for 2 turns after the first time this unit takes a Fatal Hit.
|+ The best tank unit in Anime Story
+ Invincibility for 2 whole turns is simply broken
– Extremely difficult to Ascend due to rarity
|416 HP
91 ATK
5-Target
|20% chance to Blind a target on hit.
|+ The only full AoE and best farming unit in the game
+ Full AoE Blind is extremely good against high-DMG targets
– Extremely bad single-target damage
|748 HP
236 ATK
Single-Target
|Upon enter, debuff all enemies to deal -25% less Damage.
|+ The best support/debuffer unit in the game
+ -25% DMG to all enemies is huge against high-DMG targets
+ Decent HP and ATK balance
|1.24K HP
46 ATK
2-Target
|Revives to 50% Max HP and gains a 50% DMG Boost after the first time this unit takes a Fatal Hit.
|+ One of the best tank units in the game
+ Highest HP out of all units in the game
– By far the worst damage out of all Mythic units
|655 HP
265 ATK
Single-Target
|Attacks randomly deal between 50% and 200% Damage.
|+ Excellent single-target damage
+ RNG will help you beat otherwise unbeatable stages
– Isn’t as reliable as some other Mythic DPSs
|514 HP
296 ATK
Single-Target
|Executes the target if it has 25% or less HP remaining.
|+ Executing low-HP targets is OP against enemy tanks
+ One of the best DPS units in Anime Story
– Fairly squishy compared to other Mythics
A Tier – Very Strong Units
|Unit
|Base Stats & Attack Type
|Passive
|Ranking Summary
|520 HP
218 ATK
Single-Target
|Every round gain +20% more Damage.
|+ The best scaling DPS unit in Anime Story
– Weaker initial damage compared to most other Mythics
|499 HP
145 ATK
2-Target
|20% chance to Mark a target on hit.
|+ 2-target attack makes it fairly useful for farming currency
+ 2-target attack is also good against enemies with Dodge
– Can’t compare to Agony when it comes to farming
– One of the squishiest Mythic units
|655 HP
266 ATK
Single-Target
|20% chance to Stun a target on hit.
|+ Very good stats all around and a decent passive
– Doesn’t stand out compared to other Mythic damage-dealers
|624 HP
197 ATK
Single-Target
|30% chance to Burn a target on hit for 50% DMG.
|+ Decent stats and DPS passive
– One of the worst Mythic DPSs in Anime Story
– Not worth getting because there are so much better options
|1.04K HP
156 ATK
Single-Target
|Heal for 30% Max HP if landing the Fatal Hit.
|+ Very good Max HP and decent single-target damage
– Passive is difficult to proc consistently
– One of the overall worst high-rarity tanks you can use
B Tier – Strong Units
|Unit
|Base Stats & Attack Type
|Passive
|Ranking Summary
|360 HP
204 ATK
Single-Target
|Increase Damage by +25%.
|+ The best Legendary single-target DPS unit
+ Part of the best beginner team
– Very squishy compared to all other Legendaries
|504 HP
168 ATK
Single-Target
|20% chance to Burn a target for 12.5% DMG.
|+ One of the best Legendary single-target DPS units
+ %Max ATK DMG is better than %HP DMG against squishy enemies
+ Part of the best beginner team
– Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity damage-dealers
|576 HP
168 ATK
Single-Target
|20% chance to Poison a target for 5% Max HP.
|+ One of the best Legendary single-target DPS units
+ %Max HP DMG is better than %ATK DMG against tanks
+ Part of the best beginner team
– Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity damage-dealers
|720 HP
48 ATK
Single-Target
|Reduce incoming Damage by 30%.
|+ By far the best early-game tank in Anime Story
+ Part of the best beginner team
– Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity tanks
– Extremely bad damage
|440 HP
136 ATK
Single-Target
|Increase Damage by +25%.
|+ Part of the best beginner team
– Can’t compare to most other Legendaries in terms of damage/HP
C Tier – Decent Units
|Unit
|Base Stats & Attack Type
|Passive
|Ranking Summary
|400 HP
160 ATK
Single-Target
|20% chance to Weaken a target on hit.
|+ Decent Max HP and single-target damage
– Most other Legendary damage-dealers have better stats and passives
|704 HP
96 ATK
Single-Target
|20% chance to heal 10% Max HP on hit.
|+ Better damage than Ruki
+ Very good Max HP makes it a decent tank before you get something better
– Unreliable passive makes her a worse tank compared to Ruki
|256 HP
84 ATK
2-Target
|15% chacne to Blind a target on hit.
+ Okayish for early-game farming because of its 2-hit attack
– Very low single-target damage
– Subpar passive compared to other Legendary units
– Extremely low Max HP
|352 HP
56 ATK
3-Target
|Every round gain +5% more Damage.
|+ Somewhat okay for farming if you can completely max him out
– By far the worst Legendary unit in the game
– Abysmal single-target damage and the scaling DMG doesn’t help
D Tier – Weak Units
|Unit
|Base Stats & Attack Type
|Ability
|Ranking Summary
|243 HP
135 ATK
Single-Target
|15% chance to Stun a target on hit.
|+ The highest base damage of all low-rarity units
– Extremely squishy
|360 HP
105 ATK
Single-Target
|Increases Critical Chance by +30%.
|+ Very good HP and base damage
+ One of the best low-rarity units
– Can’t compare to Legendary units
|270 HP
117 ATK
Single-Target
|Increases Critical Chance by +30%.
|+ One of the best low-rarity DPS units
– Fairly squishy compared to Nubara
– Can’t compare to Legendary units
|270 HP
117 ATK
Single-Target
|Increase Dodge Chance by +20%.
|+ One of the best low-rarity DPS units
+ The Dodge passive will come in clutch
– Can’t compare to Legendary units
|495 HP
40 ATK
Single-Target
|15% chance to heal 10% Max HP on hit.
|+ The best low-rarity tank with very high HP
– Extremely low damage
|330 HP
58 ATK
Single-Target
|15% chance to Stun a target on hit.
|+ Somewhat useful support/CC passive
– Low damage and mediocre HP
– One of the worst Epic units in Anime Story
|432 HP
36 ATK
Single-Target
|Reduce incoming Damage by 20%.
|+ Decent HP and passive make it useful as a tank early on
– Extremely low damage
– One of the worst Epic units
|128 HP
84 ATK
Single-Target
|15% chance to Stun a target on hit.
|+ The best DPS out of all Rare units
– You get so much Gems early on that you probably wont use her
|162 HP
36 ATK
2-Target
|Reduce incoming Damage by -15%.
|+ Somewhat of a decent tank because of its passive and solid HP
– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
|180 HP
60 ATK
Single-Target
|Increase Dodge Chance by +15%.
|+ Solid dodge and high HP make it one of the best Rare units
– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
|162 HP
66 ATK
Single-Target
|Increase Dodge Chance by +15%.
|+ Solid dodge and high HP make it one of the best Rare units
– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
|160 HP
70 ATK
Single-Target
|15% chance to Mark a target on hit.
|+ Well-balanced stats all around
– Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
|200 HP
40 ATK
Single-Target
|Increase Damage by +15%.
|– Missmatch in stats and passive make it the worst unit in Anime Story
– Just don’t use it
Best Teams in Roblox Anime Story
In the table below, you can see the best teams in Anime Story, sorted by the content type/progression stage. Agony is the only full AoE unit and is the best-in-slot for farming, especially if you can 1-shot a stage. If you don’t have any of the meta units, replace them with the best other units you have (Super Roku and Youji for Mythics; Xoro and Nezuko for Legendaries).
|Team Type
|Unit #1
|Unit #2
|Unit #3
|Unit #4
|Unit #5
|Late Game
|Mythic Only
|Farming
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Early Game
Roblox Anime Story Tier List FAQ
A: The best units in Anime Story are Ant King, Shadow Knight, Agony, Gojin, Titan, Gear Lupy, and Dark Assassin. They all have great stats, passives, and scaling required to clear all the end-game content.
Q: What are the best Legendary units?
A: The best Legendary units in Anime Story are Levan, Acu, Shinube, Ruki, and Flamingo. Ruki is a tank, and she is even good for the end-game, while others are all the best sub-Mythic damage-dealers.
Q: What are the best Mythic units?
A: The best Mythic units in Anime Story are Agony, Gojin, Titan, Gear Lupy, and Dark Assassin. Agony is full AoE and the best unit for farming, Titan is one of the best end-game tanks, and others are the best Mythic damage-dealers.
Q: What is the best team in Anime Story?
A: The best team in the game is Ant King, Shadow Knight, Gojin, Agony, and Dark Assassin / Titan.
That does it for our Roblox Anime Story units tier list. We will continue to update this guide as new units are released with each update, so be sure to bookmark it! Also, check out all the other guides we have here on Twinfinite, including our Duet Night Abyss tier list, Stella Sora tier list, and Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list!
Updated: Oct 29, 2025 03:22 pm