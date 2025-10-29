Forgot password
Roblox Anime Story units tier list
Image via Roblox Anime Story
Roblox Anime Story Tier List [All Units Ranked]

The only Anime Story tier list you'll need!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Oct 29, 2025 03:22 pm

Anime Story is a tactical RPG Roblox experience where you create a team of up to 5 legendary anime characters, each possessing unique stats and abilities, and challenge various stages to progress. It’s one hell of a grind, and if you want to make it quicker, you’ll need to use nothing but the best units. In our Roblox Anime Story tier list below, we will rank all units in the game from best to worst, as well as provide you with win info on what each unit does and its strengths and weaknesses.

Table of Contents

Roblox Anime Story Units Tier List

BEST UNITS
S
Ant King unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Shadow Knight unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Agony unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Gojin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Titan unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Gear Lupy unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Dark Assassin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
VERY STRONG UNITS
A
Super Goku unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Youji unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Sosuke unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Demon One unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Ultimate Warrior unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
STRONG UNITS
B
Levan unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Acu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Shinube unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Ruki unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Flamingo unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
DECENT UNITS
C
Xoro unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Nezuko unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Magumi unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Froza unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
WEAK UNITS
D
Genitsu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Nubara unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Mikaya unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Kokashi unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Blossom unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Lover Girl unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Vogita unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Namu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Dell unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Eron unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Noruto unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Maheto unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Pickleo unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
  • S Tier: The overall best units in Anime Story and the ones you’ll be using the most if you have every unit maxed out.
  • A Tier: Very strong Mythic units that are good for the end-game, but are not as versatile or don’t have the OP passives that the S-tier units do.
  • B Tier: Best Legendary units that will carry you through the early/mid-game and are better than the Mythics/Secrets if they are higher level.
  • C Tier: Decent Legendary units that are viable if you don’t have the B-tier ones, but are fairly underwhelming.
  • D Tier: Epic and Rare units that can’t be upgraded past Level 50 and are therefore only good for the early game.

IMPORTANT: Epic and Rare units can’t be Ascended, meaning that all of their level caps are set to 50. That’s why they are not useful for anything but the early game (1st – 2nd World).

In the tier list above is the ranking of all units in the Anime Story Roblox experience. Higher-rarity units are better, and there is an exponential difference in stat scaling between units of different rarities. Still, if you can Ascend a Legendary unit, for example, and level it up more than a Mythic/Secret, it will be better until those higher-rarity units catch up. For more details regarding each unit and its ranking, see the section below.

S Tier – Best Units in Anime Story

UnitBase Stats & Attack TypePassiveRanking Summary
Ant King unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience945 HP
315 ATK
Single-Target		30% chance to Poison a target for 10% of their Max HP.+ The best DPS unit in Anime Story
+ %HP Damage is especially strong against tanks
Extremely difficult to Ascend due to rarity
Shadow Knight unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience1.05K HP
210 ATK
Single-Target		Gain a Damage Immunity Shield for 2 turns after the first time this unit takes a Fatal Hit.+ The best tank unit in Anime Story
+ Invincibility for 2 whole turns is simply broken
Extremely difficult to Ascend due to rarity
Agony unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience416 HP
91 ATK
5-Target		20% chance to Blind a target on hit.+ The only full AoE and best farming unit in the game
+ Full AoE Blind is extremely good against high-DMG targets
Extremely bad single-target damage
Gojin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience748 HP
236 ATK
Single-Target		Upon enter, debuff all enemies to deal -25% less Damage.+ The best support/debuffer unit in the game
+ -25% DMG to all enemies is huge against high-DMG targets
+ Decent HP and ATK balance
Titan unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience1.24K HP
46 ATK
2-Target		Revives to 50% Max HP and gains a 50% DMG Boost after the first time this unit takes a Fatal Hit.+ One of the best tank units in the game
+ Highest HP out of all units in the game
By far the worst damage out of all Mythic units
Gear Lupy unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience655 HP
265 ATK
Single-Target		Attacks randomly deal between 50% and 200% Damage.+ Excellent single-target damage
+ RNG will help you beat otherwise unbeatable stages
Isn’t as reliable as some other Mythic DPSs
Dark Assassin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience514 HP
296 ATK
Single-Target		Executes the target if it has 25% or less HP remaining.+ Executing low-HP targets is OP against enemy tanks
+ One of the best DPS units in Anime Story
Fairly squishy compared to other Mythics

A Tier – Very Strong Units

UnitBase Stats & Attack TypePassiveRanking Summary
Super Goku unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience520 HP
218 ATK
Single-Target		Every round gain +20% more Damage.+ The best scaling DPS unit in Anime Story
Weaker initial damage compared to most other Mythics
Youji unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience499 HP
145 ATK
2-Target		20% chance to Mark a target on hit.+ 2-target attack makes it fairly useful for farming currency
+ 2-target attack is also good against enemies with Dodge
Can’t compare to Agony when it comes to farming
One of the squishiest Mythic units
Sosuke unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience655 HP
266 ATK
Single-Target		20% chance to Stun a target on hit.+ Very good stats all around and a decent passive
Doesn’t stand out compared to other Mythic damage-dealers
Demon One unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience624 HP
197 ATK
Single-Target		30% chance to Burn a target on hit for 50% DMG.+ Decent stats and DPS passive
One of the worst Mythic DPSs in Anime Story
Not worth getting because there are so much better options
Ultimate Warrior unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience1.04K HP
156 ATK
Single-Target		Heal for 30% Max HP if landing the Fatal Hit.+ Very good Max HP and decent single-target damage
Passive is difficult to proc consistently
One of the overall worst high-rarity tanks you can use

B Tier – Strong Units

UnitBase Stats & Attack TypePassiveRanking Summary
Levan unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience360 HP
204 ATK
Single-Target		Increase Damage by +25%.+ The best Legendary single-target DPS unit
+ Part of the best beginner team
Very squishy compared to all other Legendaries
Acu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience504 HP
168 ATK
Single-Target		20% chance to Burn a target for 12.5% DMG.+ One of the best Legendary single-target DPS units
+ %Max ATK DMG is better than %HP DMG against squishy enemies
+ Part of the best beginner team
Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity damage-dealers
Shinube unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience576 HP
168 ATK
Single-Target		20% chance to Poison a target for 5% Max HP.+ One of the best Legendary single-target DPS units
+ %Max HP DMG is better than %ATK DMG against tanks
+ Part of the best beginner team
Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity damage-dealers
Ruki unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience720 HP
48 ATK
Single-Target		Reduce incoming Damage by 30%.+ By far the best early-game tank in Anime Story
+ Part of the best beginner team
Can’t compare to Mythic-rarity tanks
Extremely bad damage
Flamingo unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience440 HP
136 ATK
Single-Target		Increase Damage by +25%.+ Part of the best beginner team
Can’t compare to most other Legendaries in terms of damage/HP

C Tier – Decent Units

UnitBase Stats & Attack TypePassiveRanking Summary
Xoro unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience400 HP
160 ATK
Single-Target		20% chance to Weaken a target on hit.+ Decent Max HP and single-target damage
Most other Legendary damage-dealers have better stats and passives
Nezuko unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience704 HP
96 ATK
Single-Target		20% chance to heal 10% Max HP on hit.+ Better damage than Ruki
+ Very good Max HP makes it a decent tank before you get something better
Unreliable passive makes her a worse tank compared to Ruki
Magumi unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience256 HP
84 ATK
2-Target		15% chacne to Blind a target on hit.
+ Okayish for early-game farming because of its 2-hit attack
Very low single-target damage
Subpar passive compared to other Legendary units
Extremely low Max HP
Froza unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience352 HP
56 ATK
3-Target		Every round gain +5% more Damage.+ Somewhat okay for farming if you can completely max him out
By far the worst Legendary unit in the game
Abysmal single-target damage and the scaling DMG doesn’t help

D Tier – Weak Units

UnitBase Stats & Attack TypeAbilityRanking Summary
Genitsu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience243 HP
135 ATK
Single-Target		15% chance to Stun a target on hit.+ The highest base damage of all low-rarity units
Extremely squishy
Nubara unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience360 HP
105 ATK
Single-Target		Increases Critical Chance by +30%.+ Very good HP and base damage
+ One of the best low-rarity units
Can’t compare to Legendary units
Mikaya unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience270 HP
117 ATK
Single-Target		Increases Critical Chance by +30%.+ One of the best low-rarity DPS units
Fairly squishy compared to Nubara
Can’t compare to Legendary units
Kokashi unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience270 HP
117 ATK
Single-Target		Increase Dodge Chance by +20%.+ One of the best low-rarity DPS units
+ The Dodge passive will come in clutch
Can’t compare to Legendary units
Blossom unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience495 HP
40 ATK
Single-Target		15% chance to heal 10% Max HP on hit.+ The best low-rarity tank with very high HP
Extremely low damage
Lover Girl unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience330 HP
58 ATK
Single-Target		15% chance to Stun a target on hit.+ Somewhat useful support/CC passive
Low damage and mediocre HP
One of the worst Epic units in Anime Story
Vogita unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience432 HP
36 ATK
Single-Target		Reduce incoming Damage by 20%.+ Decent HP and passive make it useful as a tank early on
Extremely low damage
One of the worst Epic units
Namu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience128 HP
84 ATK
Single-Target		15% chance to Stun a target on hit.+ The best DPS out of all Rare units
You get so much Gems early on that you probably wont use her
Dell unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience162 HP
36 ATK
2-Target		Reduce incoming Damage by -15%.+ Somewhat of a decent tank because of its passive and solid HP
Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
Noruto unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience180 HP
60 ATK
Single-Target		Increase Dodge Chance by +15%.+ Solid dodge and high HP make it one of the best Rare units
Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
Eron unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience162 HP
66 ATK
Single-Target		Increase Dodge Chance by +15%.+ Solid dodge and high HP make it one of the best Rare units
Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
Maheto unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience160 HP
70 ATK
Single-Target		15% chance to Mark a target on hit.+ Well-balanced stats all around
Can’t compare to higher-rarity units
Pickleo unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience200 HP
40 ATK
Single-Target		Increase Damage by +15%. Missmatch in stats and passive make it the worst unit in Anime Story
Just don’t use it

Best Teams in Roblox Anime Story

In the table below, you can see the best teams in Anime Story, sorted by the content type/progression stage. Agony is the only full AoE unit and is the best-in-slot for farming, especially if you can 1-shot a stage. If you don’t have any of the meta units, replace them with the best other units you have (Super Roku and Youji for Mythics; Xoro and Nezuko for Legendaries).

Team TypeUnit #1Unit #2Unit #3Unit #4Unit #5
Late GameAnt King unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceShadow Knight unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceAgony unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceDark Assassin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceGojin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
Mythic OnlyAgony unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceGojin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceDark Assassin unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceTitan unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceGear Lupy unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience
FarmingAgony unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceN/AN/AN/AN/A
Early GameLevan unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceAcu unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceFlamingo unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceShinube unit from the Anime Story Roblox experienceRuki unit from the Anime Story Roblox experience

Roblox Anime Story Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best units in Anime Story?

A: The best units in Anime Story are Ant King, Shadow Knight, Agony, Gojin, Titan, Gear Lupy, and Dark Assassin. They all have great stats, passives, and scaling required to clear all the end-game content.


Q: What are the best Legendary units?

A: The best Legendary units in Anime Story are Levan, Acu, Shinube, Ruki, and Flamingo. Ruki is a tank, and she is even good for the end-game, while others are all the best sub-Mythic damage-dealers.


Q: What are the best Mythic units?

A: The best Mythic units in Anime Story are Agony, Gojin, Titan, Gear Lupy, and Dark Assassin. Agony is full AoE and the best unit for farming, Titan is one of the best end-game tanks, and others are the best Mythic damage-dealers.


Q: What is the best team in Anime Story?

A: The best team in the game is Ant King, Shadow Knight, Gojin, Agony, and Dark Assassin / Titan.

That does it for our Roblox Anime Story units tier list. We will continue to update this guide as new units are released with each update, so be sure to bookmark it! Also, check out all the other guides we have here on Twinfinite, including our Duet Night Abyss tier list, Stella Sora tier list, and Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list!

