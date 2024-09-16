K-Cards Codes (September 2024)

Looking for the latest K-Cards codes? This Roblox experience is quite unlike any other, as you collect digital cards based on iconic K-Pop artists. In this guide, we’ll provide codes so you can get some extras and work towards 100% completion!

Recommended Videos

All K-Cards Codes

K-Cards Codes (Working)

SUMMER: 50k coins, 10k gems, and 15 minutes luck boost

K-Cards Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in K-Cards

Load into K-Cards from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the purple Codes button.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and press the tick icon.

Check the message that pops up to see what you’ve unlocked!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More K-Cards Codes?

You can find more K-Cards coupons by exploring the open world in-game. The devs advertise that extra codes lay lurking across the open world, hidden in unannounced places. You can go ahead and look for them yourself, but it’ll take a very long time to scour the map for them all. You can also find more by looking at the in-game community board, but there aren’t any there just yet.

As such, we’d recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play K-Cards. We’ll scan for codes and update our guide accordingly, ensuring you never miss out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the K-Cards coupon you’re trying to use has expired. Since there isn’t a Discord server or any way of communicating with the devs, it’s hard to say exactly how long each code will remain active for. As such, you’re best off redeeming each code the instant you spot it.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the codes in exactly as they’re seen on our list. Roblox codes tend to be case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks, so it might be easier to just copy-paste them.

That’s all for this guide! For more Roblox, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list and Anime Defenders tier list. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, Blade Ball trade value list, and Jonkler Simulator codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy